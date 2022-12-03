RRR Roars Again: Rajamouli Wins New York Critics Top Prize; This Honour For Ram Charan

Ram Charan in RRR. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

The RRR juggernaut rolls on with two back-to-back awards for director SS Rajamouli and actor Ram Charan. Rajamouli won the top prize - Best Director - at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, reports Variety. The list of directors competing against Rajamouli were Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg, Darren Aronofsky, Sarah Polley, and Gina Prince-Blythewood. Ram Charan, meanwhile, was honoured for achievement in Entertainment at NDTV's True Legend last night. Ram Charan played the lead role in RRR, alongside Jr NTR. The film released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously. The film also released in Japan as well as the US and has been submitted for consideration in various categories for the Oscars next year.

Meanwhile, after Ram Charan's win at NDTV's True Legend last night, his father and veteran actor Chiranjeevi congratulated him on Twitter, writing: "Nanna, Absolutely thrilled for you and proud, on winning the True Legend - #FutureOfYoungIndia Award #NDTV Bravo! Way to go, dearest, Ram Charan - Appa and Amma."

At True Legend, Ram Charan recalled a hilarious story of how his father had been present when SS Rajamouli, who directed Ram Charan in 2009 film Magadheera, had narrated the film to the young actor. So involved and excited did Chiranjeevi get while listening to the narration that Rajamouli was forced to clarify with these words: "Sir, not you, your son."

RRR was SS Rajamouli's first project after the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was a massive success as well. Almost two months after its theatrical release, RRR began streaming on Netflix. According to the OTT giant, RRR (Hindi) became "the most popular Indian film on Netflix around the world" in June.

RRR, set in the 1920's, is a "fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem." It boasts of an impressive cast which included Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. It also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson. The film opened to largely positive reviews from film critics and needless to say, an overwhelming response from the audience, both in India and across the globe.