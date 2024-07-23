When Priyanka Chopra Said She Does Not Put On Weight

Image was post on Instagram. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Global icon Priyanka Chopra once revealed on an interview years back that she's genetically blessed with a good metabolism. In an interview with ETimes in the year 2008, the actor had opened up about how she refuses to diet. Priyanka said, "Fortunately I do not have a tendency to put on weight and can get away eating as much as I want to, which is a blessing in this industry. But even then, I'm not weight-conscious and eat well like a Punjabi kudi (girl). I love eating ghar ka khana (homecooked food) and am non-fussy about food. So, no diet plans for me at all. What I do try and avoid is oily food. I don't have that in excess."

She added, "My daily diet consists of regular food like chapati, vegetables, soups, salads, rice, dal and lots of fruits. Also juices and water are very high on my intake list. In fact, water is a must for everyone, at least 10 glasses a day. I often overshoot that, but it does wonders to your skin. But I often indulge my tastebuds over weekends and they are reserved for binging on chocolates, cakes and tandooris."

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 42nd birthday on the sets of The Bluff. Sharing the pictures, she wrote a long note. An excerpt from her note read, "It was a working birthday this year. I've had so many of those over the years and have realised it's one of my favourite ways to celebrate my birthday. To be doing what I love, on a film set. Thank you to my incredible husband who made his presence felt in such special ways, even though he was not here Nick Jonas. The Dosa truck for the crew though." Take a look:

Speaking of The Bluff, it is directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green and Vedanten Naidoo. Set in the timeline of the 19th century, the film revolves around a former pirate (Priyanka Chopra) who will go to any extent to protect her family.