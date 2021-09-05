When Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Spent The Day Playing Golf

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra added yet another album to her "photo dump" diaries on Instagram. The 39-year-actress' new album on Instagram ranges from photos from her golf diaries to videos of Jonas Brothers concerts. The first few photos are from when Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas spent the day playing golf at the Scottsdale National Golf Club in Arizona. Then the entries switched to Priyanka Chopra grooving at one of Jonas Brothers concerts - the actress was recently spotted backstage at Jonas Brothers Remember This concert in Utah. "Bringing so much joy to so many people. So grateful for every day," Priyanka wrote in her post.

Meanwhile, this video of Priyanka Chopra cheering for the Jonas Brothers at the concert in Utah went crazy viral. Can you spot the actress backstage?

Just a week ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas trended great deal for the actress' cheeky post from what appears to be Los Angeles - Priyanka has been shuttling between London and LA for. "Sundays like this though...," Priyanka Chopra captioned her photo of sun-bathing out on the deck.

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra impressive line-up of Hollywood films includes Text For You, Citadel, a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and the fourth Matrix movie. Back home, Priyanka Chopra recently announced a road trip movie with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif - it will be directed by her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Farhan Akhtar.