When Pint-Sized Krushna Abhishek Was A Proxy For Govinda's 1988 Film Poster

Krushna shared this poster (courtesy krushna30)

Krushna Abhishek got his hands on something interesting today. The actor found a poster of 1988 film Hatya, starring his uncle Govinda. The poster features a shirtless Govinda and a pint-sized Krushna Abhishek, who must have been four or five at that time. But let this be known that Krushna didn't star in the film as a child artiste, he was simply a proxy for the child actor who was actually part of the cast but couldn't make it on the day of the poster shoot. "Got this pic today. Guys, do you know the baby holding the leg in this pic is me? I was not in the film but the child actor didn't have the date so photoshoot was done by me. My first work," Krushna captioned his post.

Take a look at Govinda and bhanja Krushna Abhishek here:

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek shares a strained relationship with Govinda. Ties were severed after the actor-comedian's wife Kashmera allegedly referred to Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja as "people who dance for money" in a social media post after they appeared as guests on Krushna's TV show Drama Company.

In interviews last year, Krushna admitted that they were at fault and would like to reconcile with Govinda whereas Sunita told Times Of India in an interview: "We have broken all ties with Krushna and Kashmera, and I swear I won't initiate a patch-up this time around. I was a fool to do so two years ago. Govinda was right about them. It was my mistake that I thought that we should give them another chance."

Krushna Abhishek currently appears on The Kapil Sharma Show. He has starred in films such as Bol Bachchan and Kya Cool Hai Hum 3.