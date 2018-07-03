Krushna Abhishek Hopes To Reconcile With Govinda And Sunita Ahuja, Says Wife Kashmera Was At Fault

Krushna Abhishek with Govinda. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja recently severed ties with his nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah saying their family dynamics might never change. Now, during the promotion of his new film Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, Krushna was asked about his deteriorating relationship with his aunt and uncle and the comedian told SpotboyE that he's wants to patch things up but he hasn't been able to "get hold of Govinda yet." Krushna Abhishek also added that he acknowledges his wife Kashmera was at fault and that she should apologise to Sunita Ahuja. "What Kashmera wrote on Twitter (the tweet now appears to be deleted) irked Sunita mami, but the fact is that Kashmera wrote it for my sister, not mami... She could have avoided it. Kashmera is at major fault here and she should apologise to mami, as my mami has been taking care of the whole family," he was quoted as saying.



When asked about making amends with Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, Krushna told SpotboyE: "I have been unable to catch hold of him. He went to London after the incident and then he got busy with a film shoot. I seriously want to reconcile with him. I don't mind if my mami gives 5-6 gaalis, it's her right to do so... I understand that she might be feeling more hurt."





But Krushna is hopeful that this family feud will be resolved. He told SpotboyE : "can slap me twice or abuse me. I am ok with that. Whatever he says I will listen to, quietly. And I think things will get resolved after that."

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja skipped Krushna and Kashmera's children's first birthday bash in June too. Sunita Ahuja earlier told Times of India that they were not even invited to the event. "I have not seen his kids till date because of their parents' misbehaviour. We have broken all ties with Krushna and Kashmera, and I swear I won't initiate a patch-up this time around. I was a fool to do so two years ago. Govinda was right about them. It was my mistake that I thought that we should give them another chance," she had said.



Krushna's Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle releases later this month while Govinda is looking forward to the release of FryDay in August.