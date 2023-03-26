When Neetu Kapoor Revealed Her Favourite Scene From Son Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Neetu Kapoor shared this image . (courtesy: neetu54)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is riding high on the success of his romantic-comedy film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Meanwhile, his mother Neetu Kapoor has shared her favourite scene from the movie which has Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor come together for the first time. Mom Neetu Kapoor, who is never short of giving a shout out to Ranbir through her Instagram posts, shared a scene from his son's last film while captioning it, "Love this scene/dialogue". In the scene, which spans a few seconds, we can see Ranbir's character (Mickey) indulging in a conversation with Shraddha (Tinni) where he tells her why he loves to live with his family.

The video starts with Mickey explaining to Tinni his stance, "Mujhe pasand hai unke sath rahna. Mujhe unki zarurat, unhe jitni meri zarurat, usse zyada hai. Main kya karu mujhe bahut pyar mila hai unse. Har tarah ki freedom mili hai, sab kujh mila hai. Main khush rahta hu sabke sath. Main selfish hu. Main chahta hu jo pyar mujhe dadi se mila hai, wo mere bachcho ko meri ma se mile. Jo saath mujhe di se mila wo mere partner ko mile. (I like living with my family. I need them more than they need me. What do I do, I have received so much love from them. I have gotten a lot of freedom in my life. I am happy with them and it might make me selfish. I want my children to get the same amount of love from my mom which I got from my own grandmother. The companionship I got from my elder sister, my partner gets the same)."

He continues ion the video, "I know aisi families hoti hai jaha bade log space nahi dete bachcho ko, unki personal lives khatam kardete hain. But trust me, meri aisi nahi hai. Utna jo pyar main tujhe depata hu, wo mujhe waha se milta hai. Us pyar ka source wo hain. Main unse door hounga to mujhe pata nahi mere pas tujhe kujh dene ke liye hoga bhi ya nahi. Aisa nahi hai ki main tere liye chand taare nahi tod ke lata. Lata, jab bhi main jata char aur tod ke lata. Ek ma ke liye, ek dadi ke liye, ek di ke liye aur ek chhoti ke liye. Mujhe yakeen hai ki mar aur dadi to tujhe dedeti. Dadi ye bolti main to marne hi wali hu kujh der main, ma ye bolti ki main kya karungi mere pas to bahut hain, tere papa ne bahut diye hain (I know there are are families who don't give space to their kids and kill their personal lives. That's not the case with me. The love I receive from them is what I am able to give you. If I go away from them, I don't know if I will have something to give to you. It's not like that I can't bring stars for you. If I bring, I will get four more, one more my mom, one for grandma and one each for my two sisters. I know mom and grandma will give their stars to you)."

Take a look at the post here:

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor's wife Alia Bhatt also posted an adorable selfie wearing a white t-shirt with the name of her husband Ranbir Kapoor's latest movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Sharing the cute picture, the actress wrote on Instagram, "Such a LUV-LY time at movies with possibly the sweetest jhoothi and the cutest makkaar. Congratulations you guys". Notably, the post came after the movie directed by Luv Ranjan raised ₹ 53.16 crores in four days. The actress also tagged Shraddha Kapoor and Luv Films in her post. Take a peek:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which was released on Holi, opened to middling to poor reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave it 1.5 stars in his review for NDTV, writing: "More farce than comedy, more chaos than caprice, more dalliance than romance - that is what Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Bollywood's Holi and International Women's Day release, adds up to if one has the energy to tot up the film's unending convolutions and contortions." He singled out Ranbir's performance for praise: "Ranbir Kapoor, when he can shake off the all-pervasive frivolity, is the sole saving grace of a movie that is more vacuous chatter than genuine matter."

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in his film debut. Luv Ranjan's frequent collaborators Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha appear in a cameo.