When <i>Border 2</i> Actor Mona Singh Took A Break From Acting To Freeze Her Eggs

Mona Singh, who is basking in the success of her film Border 2, once opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs.

In an earlier interview with Humans of Bombay, Mona spoke about the process of freezing eggs.

The actress revealed, “Our family gynaecologist came over for dinner with his wife and told my parents and me that you should think of freezing your eggs. Because yes, the clock is ticking, and even if you don't want to get married in the next five years, at least you have this. You have frozen your eggs and whenever you want to have a baby, you can always rely on that. So, I was like okay! This kind of makes sense.”

Speaking about the duration of the process and how her body reacted to it, Mona Singh added that the doctor explained everything to her.

“About 3 to 6 months and maybe sometimes it can be a bit painful because you will go through a lot of mood swings. Your body will change. A little bit of hormones being injected. You will bloat some days. Some days, you will not feel good about yourself. But it's only 3 to 6 months. You do it once and then you forget about it. And then get married whenever you want to, no pressure! At least you're not marrying the wrong guy for a baby,” she said.

"I Took A Break From TV": Mona Singh

“My mom and I, we went for all my tests, and I did it in Pune. I took a break from TV. I took a break from work. I wasn't doing anything. I was at home, and in four months, we finished the procedure,” Mona Singh continued.

Mona Singh also mentioned that freezing eggs was expensive at the time she got it done, but now it is not. The actress shared that after completing the process, she felt as if she had won a “marathon.” The actress believes that “women should consider (freezing eggs), who are not planning to get married soon.”