Viral: What Mithun Chakraborty Told Ex-Girlfriend On A Flight - 'What You Did Was Right'

A video of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty talking about his love life has surfaced online. In the clip, shared by the makers of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on YouTube, the actor spoke about heartbreak and how he ran into his ex-girlfriend on a flight.He said, “Ishq kar betha, pagal ho gaya tha mai. Fir ek din vahi hua ladki chodke chali gayi. Fir samay badla. Mai star se superstar, fir maha superstar. To aisa hi ek kissa hua ki ek din plane main safar kar raha tha. Aur vo ladki bhi safar kar rahi thi plane main. Lekin vo mujhse nazar chura rahi thi, mila ni rahi thi. [I was madly in love. Then one day, that woman dumped me. Things changed over time. I became a superstar. So, there's this incident when I was travelling on a plane, and that woman was also on the same flight. But she was avoiding me.]” The clip is from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023. Mithun Chakraborty was one of the guests on the show.

Mithun Chakraborty continued, “Mai utha, gya, maine bola kaha kya hua nazar kyu nahi mila rahi ho. Muh ghuma lia. Mai socha ki she is feeling guilty. To usko ease karne ke liye maine kaha ki nahi, us waqt tumne jo kiya tha, vo sahi kiya tha. [ I got up, went to her, and asked why she wasn't looking at me. She turned her face away. I thought she was feeling guilty. So, to ease her, I said, 'No, what you did was right.' ]. “

“Maine kaha ki isi liye keh raha hu ki kaun.. Ek insaan jisko khane ka tikaana nai, sone ka tikaana nai, uske saath kya future bnayega? Kya de paunga mai us ladki ko? To maine kaha ki tumne sahi fainsla kiya tha. But she started crying. To boli, ‘Nai, I think I made a mistake.' Us samay aapke saath yeh nahi karna chahiye tha. Maine bola, ‘Agar shayad tum nahi karti, to yeh legend ban hi nahi sakta tha.' [I told her that's why I'm saying, who... An individual who has no place to eat, no place to sleep, what future can he build with that girl? What can I give her? So, I said you made the right decision. But she started crying. She said, ‘No, I think I made a mistake.' I shouldn't have done this with you at that time. I said, ‘If maybe you hadn't, I wouldn't have become a legend.'],” Mithun Chakraborty added.

On the work front, Mithun Chakraborty last appeared in the Bengali film Kabuliwala.