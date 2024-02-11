Mithun Chakraborty's Shastri Co-Star Debashree Roy Shares Actor's Health Update: 'He Is Recuperating'

Image shared on X. (courtesy: X)

Veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalised in Kolkata on Saturday. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Now, actress Debashree Roy, who is set to share the screen with Mithun in Shastri, has provided an update on the actor's health. Speaking to Zoom, she mentioned, "I also met Mithun da in the hospital. He is better now, he was taken to the hospital in time, and yes, his sugar levels had gone down. He was feeling quite uneasy. But now he is out of the ICU and recuperating in a room."

Shastri director Pathikrit Basu, after visiting Mithun Chakraborty in the hospital, remarked, "Well, let me tell you that I have just come out of the hospital. I met him and he is better. Mithunda also said that he would resume the shoot after a few days. He talked about the things he would be doing when he comes back on the set."

On Saturday evening, the hospital issued an official statement regarding Mithun Chakraborty's health. The statement read: "Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed a soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist."

On the work front, Mithun Chakraborty was last seen in the 2023 Bengali film Kabuliwala. While talking about the film, Mithun shared with Hindustan Times: “Kabuliwala is not just any film that I thought of doing casually. Although it's a Bengali film, it's important to remember that it's about an Afghan speaking Bengali, not a Bengali speaking Afghan. Nowadays, everyone observes everything very minutely, so this was a big deal. The film shows how an Afghan learns Bengali and speaks it with a mix of Hindi and Bengali.”

Mithun Chakraborty has appeared in many movies including Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Ghar Ek Mandir, and Pyaar Jhukta Nahin.