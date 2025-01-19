<i>Sa Re Ga Ma Pa</i>: Shradha Mishra Lifts Trophy, Takes Home Rs 10 Lakh

After delivering outstanding performances that left both the audience and mentors in awe, Shradha Mishra emerged as the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and took home prize money of Rs 10 lakh. Subhasree Debnath claimed the title of first runner-up, while Ujwal Motiram Gajbhar secured the second runner-up position.

The grand finale was further elevated by the presence of musical icons Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurti. Adding to the star power, former cricket legend Harbhajan Singh made a special appearance to unveil the ILT20 trophy.

Reflecting on her victory, Shradha Mishra shared her excitement, saying, "This is a dream come true for me. My journey on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been a transformative learning experience, thanks to the constant support and guidance of my mentors. Recording my first OG single, 'Dhokebazi,' composed by Sachin-Jigar, was a milestone moment, and I am overwhelmed by the love it received. I'm carrying a treasure trove of memories and looking forward to embarking on my singing career with renewed passion. Thank you to everyone who made this journey so beautiful."

Sachin Sanghvi spoke highly of Shradha's performance, saying, "Shradha's exceptional performance and consistency throughout the season has been awe-inspiring. Her dedication and pursuit of perfection have been exemplary. This season was particularly special as it provided contestants the opportunity to release their original singles, a stepping stone into the music fraternity. Personally, I've always wanted a younger sister, and I saw one in Shradha today. I wish all the contestants great success as they move forward in their careers."