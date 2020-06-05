When Kriti Sanon Turned Dance Instructor For Her Mother

Kriti and her mom in a still from the video. (courtesy kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon channeled her inner dance instructor and taught some hip hop moves to her mother Geeta Sanon . Kriti's sister Nupur shared a snippet from the mother-daughter duo's dance session on her Instagram story recently. The video was later posted by several fan clubs dedicated to Kriti. In the video, Kriti and her mother can be seen grooving to the song London Thumakda from the 2014 film Queen, which featured Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The caption on the video, originally shared by Nupur Sanon read, "That's how Punjabis hip hop... Isn't she the cutest?"

Check out the video here:

The Sanon sisters have been keeping their fans busy by posting pictures and videos from their lockdown diaries. Last month, the Dilwale actress shared a video, in which her sister Nupur gave her a haircut at home. Posting the video on her Instagram profile, Kriti wrote: "Baal baal bach gaye... Watch it till the end to see for yourself! Have never ever gone this short and I love it. Thank you, Nupur Sanon for such a refreshing cut. You did scare me with your goofy wicked smile and the fact that you were constantly moving your booty on the Punjabi tracks while you had my precious tresses in your hand."

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the Ashutosh Gowariker-directed 2020 period drama Panipat, in which she played the role of Parvati Bai, the second wife of Sadashiv Rao. Kriti had a busy year in 2019 with films like Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Luka Chuppi hitting the screens. Her next release is Laxman Utekar's Mimi, a remake of the National Award winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Kriti is best-known for her performances in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta and Dilwale among others.

Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon is a singer, who made her acting debut opposite Akshay Kumar in B Praak's music video, titled Filhall.