Karan Johar Reveals He Once Fat-Shamed His 7-Year-Old Son Yash: 'I'm So Paranoid'

Karan Johar shared this image. (courtesy: KaranJohar)

Filmmaker Karan Johar shares a super special bond with his children Yash and Roohi. The Dharma Production house supremo welcomed them via surrogacy in 2017. From making fun videos to taking out time for vacation with kids, KJo makes it a point to spend time with his little munchkins. In February this year, the filmmaker organised a Willy Wonka-themed party for the twins' 7th birthday. Recently, KJo opened up about the time when he accidentally fat-shamed his son Yash. Speaking to Faye D'Souza, the director confessed that he passed a comment on Yash's weight during one of their family holidays.

“(The comment) came out, and I'm deeply, deeply apologetic to my child. I said, ‘Yash, you've put on weight.' I said it this time, we were on a holiday. I went into my room and said, ‘Why did you do this!' Then I went outside, hugged him [Yash], and said, ‘I'm really sorry, please eat what you want',” Karan Johar said.

Karan Johar added, “It breaks my heart but when I see my son consuming sugar and I see he's put on weight more than he is, I am so paranoid for him. I don't want to say it to him because this is the age I want him to live life. I want him to be happy and joyful because he is a happy child. But I can see the genetic… I can't call it a flaw, I get it from my mom and I know he's getting it from me.”

Karan Johar continued, “I can see it, I can he is going to walk into that phase and he is going to combat it. I tell him to go play sports, go play football, go play cricket, do all the things that I didn't do and I am like I shouldn't be this parent. This is not who I wanted to be. I wanted my kid to be an individual of his own choice. I am finding myself really struggling from saying insensitive stuff to my own children.”

Karan Johar made his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.