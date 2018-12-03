Karan Johar's Twins Roohi And Yash Are Ready For School But First, A Pic

Karan Johar shared this adorable pic on his Instagram story (courtesy Instagram)

Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash joined school on Monday and the 46-year-old filmmaker father had to had to click a photo of the two tiny school-going Johars. On Monday morning, Karan shared an adorable photo of Roohi and Yash on his Instagram story with the caption: "Day 1 of school." In cuteness overloaded photo, both Roohi and Yash can be seen adorably posing with their backpacks. Karan Johar welcomed his twins via surrogacy in February 2017 and named them after his parents. Roohi is a rearrangement of Hiroo Johar's name while Yash received his name from KJo's filmmaker father Yash Johar.

Take a look at Yash and Roohi's adorable school-going photo:

Screenshot of Karan Johar's Instagram (courtesy Instagram)

Yash and Roohi often feature on Karan Johar's Instagram feed. Karan Johar, who has made the term 'toodles' (an informal way of saying goodbye) trend with his viral videos, cast Roohi and Yash in one of his 'toodles' special feature. "Morning shenanigans," he captioned the Instagram video, in which he can be seen playing with Yash and Roohi before hilariously cutting them out of the frame saying "toodles."

Just like Karan Johar, Roohi and Yash also have celebrity friends. They are often visited by KJo's students of the year. Here are some adorable pictures of Roohi and Yash with Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt.

Karan Johar also often shares cute videos of Roohi and Yash's playdate with Taimur.

Karan Johar's twins celebrated their first birthday this year. Roohi and Yash were also spotted attending the cutest Halloween party in Mumbai earlier this year. Roohi and Yash also hung out with Taimur at Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's birthday party earlier in June.