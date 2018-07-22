Taimur's 'Play Date' Video With Yash And Roohi Is The Best Thing On Internet Today

Taimur with Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

What you are about to watch could be the cutest thing on the internet today. Don't believe us? Well, Karan Johar just shared the most adorable video of Taimur, which also featured his son Yash and daughter Roohi. He seemed to be enjoying his "play date" with his mates to the fullest. Taimur looked cute as a button in the video, which is a viral thing already. Karan Johar shared the video on Instagram and a video like this is sure to make his Instafam happy.....very happy. Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor got together with their toddlers and that was a sight to behold. Playtime is a serious business for all kids and the trio was no exception. In the video, Taimur and his friends are trying to make their way through a huge tub full of colourful bubble balls and other toys. While Karan Johar is the man behind the viral video, Kareena Kapoor, who appears for a fraction of seconds in the end, is busy enjoying her Sunday delectable meal (at least that's what Karan said). Here is the video shared by Karan Johar:

When Taimur was in London, he frequently made it to the trends list on several occasions. His fulfilled play date with Rannvijay Singha's daughter Kainaat had sent the internet into a meltdown. Ranvijay's wife Priyanka had shared cute moments from their play date on her Instagram stories. In the videos, the duo could be seen having a great time enjoying a seesaw ride. Their cute expression in the video is something you would not want to miss.

After returning from London, Taimur was also spotted enjoying a swing ride in the balcony of his Mumbai home. Needless to say, he looks super cute in the pictures.

Taimur is often spotted enjoying his play dates with cousin Inaaya (daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu) and Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya. Laksshya is also Taimur's schoolmate.