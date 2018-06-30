Taimur Ali Khan's Play Date With Rannvijay Singha's Daughter Kainaat Is Beyond Adorable

Taimur and Kainaat had a playdate in London (courtesy priankasingha)

Taimur Ali Khan has added one more buddy to his list and she is so adorable! Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur took off for London earlier this month - Saif touched back in Mumbai recently but Kareena and Taimur have extended her vacation. Taimur was previously making appearances in social media posts with the Kapoors and only recently, he can be spotted on play dates with baby Kainaat - actor and TV personality Rannvijay Singha's daughter. The video and photos of Taimur and Kainaat, which are circulating on social media, were originally shared by Rannvijay's wife Prianka on her Instagram stories - Kareena also makes an appearance in them!



Taimur and Kainaat's play date includes sugar, spice and everything nice - they can be seen playing with bubble-guns and a mat-full of toys. But the one in which Taimur and Kainaat are a mat-full of toys. But the one in which Taimur and Kainaat are a mat-full of toys. But the one in which Taimur and Kainaat are sitting on a seesaw is our personal favourite - check out the little Nawab's expressions and how Kainaat just can't stop giggling. Aww... double aww. Baby Kainaat apparently refers to Taimur as "Timbur", as mentioned by Prianka on her story.



The little munchkins also had lot many adventures at the London zoo recently, escorted by their mothers.

When in Mumbai, Taimur is often spotted on play dates with Tusshaar Kapoor's son Laksshya and of course, with cousin Inaaya, who is the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Taimur also attends a playschool in suburban Mumbai and celebrated his first birthday in December last year.