Photos Of Taimur, Inaaya And Laksshya Dressed For Navratri Are Winning The Internet

Taimur Ali Khan with Inaaya and Laksshya (Courtesy kareenafc)

On Saturday, the Internet woke up to adorable photos of Taimur Ali Khan with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Tushaar Kapoor's son Laksshya, celebrating Navratri at the playschool attended by the trio. Fan clubs curated photos of Taimur, Inaaya and Laksshya celebrating the festivities with their playschool mates. The trio can be seen wearing traditional outfits and cute can't even begin to describe the photos shared on social media. Needless to say, Taimur, Inaaya and Laksshya looked cute as a button in the photos, which is breaking the Internet. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur, who attends a playschool in suburban Mumbai, is often spotted dropping by his grandmother's house or visiting cousin Inaaya at Soha Ali Khan's residence. Laksshya, who attends the same playschool, is a close friend of Taimur.

These are the photos we were talking about:

Tim Tim with his friends

Taimur and Inaaya recently touched down in Mumbai from a family vacation Maldives. Saif and Kareena had a fabulous fam-jam with Soha and her husband Kunal. Soha and Kunal had taken up the duty to keep fans updated with photos from the beach vacation since both Saif and Kareena are social media recluse. Envy-inducing pictures from the stars' family vacation took over social media by storm.

Inaaya turned one last month and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu hosted a birthday bash for the little munchkin. Taimur, who is nine months older to Inaaya, will celebrate his second birthday on December 20.

Taimur is frequently spotted on the trends list on several occasions. Remember his play date with Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi? The video shared by Karan Johar on Instagram went insanely viral on the Internet.

PLAY DATE!!!!!

Besides holidaying together, Inaaya and Taimur, along with the two set of parents - Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu and Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan respectively, are also often photographed catching up for fam-jams at Soha's Mumbai home.