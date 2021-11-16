When In Maldives, Pooja Hegde Chills Like This

Pooja Hegde shared this image. (Image courtesy: hegdepooja)

New day, new pictures from Pooja Hegde's Maldives vacation. The actress, who checked into the island nation earlier this week, added new pictures to her travel diaries. In the pictures, Pooja Hegde can be seen chilling on the beach. For her day out at the beach, the actress picked pastel swimwear and she added a cape over it. She finished her look with nude lips and oodles of mascara. Pooja captioned the post: "Brave, free and as wild as the sea." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #gypsiesoul and #sunset. The comments section of Pooja Hegde's post was flooded with fire and heart emojis from fans and it is easy to see why.

Pooja Hegde has been having the time of her life in Maldives. Last night, the actress shared a picture from her dinner night and she wrote: "The mood's been set for dinner tonight."

No Maldives trip is complete without the staple floating breakfast and Pooja Hegde ensured she did not miss out on that. "Just an ordinary girl looking for extraordinary experiences."

In terms of work, Pooja Hegde has a super busy schedule ahead. She has many projects lined up in 2021. She will star opposite Vijay in Beast. She will also feature in Telugu romantic comedy Most Eligible Bachelor and will romance Akhil Akkineni on screen. Koratala Siva's action drama, Acharya with superstar Chiranjeevi is another ambitious project that Pooja will be seen in.

The actress will also feature in Radhe Shyam, opposite Prabhas. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The film is slated to release on January 14, 2022. After Housefull 4, the actress will return to Bollywood with Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh as the protagonist.