When Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Turned Fanboy After Spotting Dharmendra's Home

Film veteran Dharmendra, 89, has been discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning. He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for more than a week. His treatment will continue at home, according to Breach Candy Hospital's Dr Pratit Samdani.

As the country prays for Dharmendra's good health, an old story about film veteran's international popularity has resurfaced, one that involves a high-profile admirer from across the border.

Nawaz Sharif's Admiration For Dharmendra

Dharmendra, fondly known as the He-Man of Bollywood, has long held a special place in the hearts of audiences not only in India but also abroad. His simplicity and natural acting have earned him countless admirers, including a rather unexpected one, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

According to Dharmendra, the Pakistani leader was such a fan that during one of his visits to India, he made a special gesture that left the actor deeply moved.

Nawaz Sharif had travelled to Delhi to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, accompanied by his wife and children.

After the event, while returning to Pakistan by road, Sharif happened to pass by Dharmendra's residence.

Dharmendra shared in an interview with BBC Hindi that upon seeing the house, Nawaz Sharif stopped his car and told his family, "Look, this is Dharmendra's house." The actor was deeply touched by this moment.

About Dharmendra's health

On Tuesday, His daughter Esha Deol took to Instagram to reassure fans that her father is "stable and recovering," while Hema Malini dismissed the rumours circulating online.

After Dharmendra's discharge, his family issued a statement. It read, "Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone's love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan And Girlfriend Gauri Spratt At Breach Candy Hospital To Visit Dharmendra