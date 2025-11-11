Aamir Khan And Girlfriend Gauri Spratt At Breach Candy Hospital To Visit Dharmendra

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra's health has drawn widespread concern after news broke of his hospitalisation at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Over the last couple of days, numerous film personalities have been visiting him.

Among the recent visitors was Aamir Khan, who arrived at the hospital with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt. The couple was photographed entering the medical facility, seated together in the back seat of their car.

Prior to their visit, several stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda and others had stopped by to check on Dharmendra's condition.

Dharmendra is "recovering and responding to treatment," according to a statement shared by his son Sunny Deol's team on Tuesday.

In a follow-up statement, Sunny Deol's team added, "Dharmendra is responding. Family is hoping for a miracle."

As concern grew, false reports about Dharmendra's health began circulating online, prompting swift clarifications from his family. His daughter Esha Deol took to Instagram to confirm that her father is "stable and recovering."

Dharmendra's wife, actor and BJP MP Hema Malini, also dismissed the rumours, writing on X that her husband is "responding to treatment and recovering." She criticised those spreading misinformation and urged everyone to rely only on verified updates.

What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025

Earlier, Sunny Deol had appealed to the public not to believe or share unverified news regarding his father's condition. Dharmendra has been receiving treatment at Breach Candy Hospital for several days now.

ALSO READ: Esha Deol's Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani Arrives At Breach Candy Hospital To Meet Dharmendra