When Deepika Padukone Called Out A Foreign Magazine For Calling <i>Kalki</i> '<i>Prabhas 21</i> '

Movie lovers were thrilled back in 2020 when the announcement was made that Prabhas and Deepika Padukone would be collaborating for Nag Ashwin's then-untitled film. However, when Variety referred to the film as "Prabhas21," Deepika Padukone was not pleased.

What's Happening

Deepika Padukone shared a rather curt tweet shortly after Variety stated in their article that the tentative title for her film with Prabhas was Prabhas21.

She wrote, "Thank you for reporting. However, a) The film is not titled #Prabhas21. It only happens to be Prabhas's 21st film. b) It is a trilingual film: Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Kindly make note. Thank you..."

X/Deepika Padukone

Backlash To Her Tweet

Prabhas fans were not happy with Deepika Padukone's clarification.

Some fans argued that Prabhas is the main face and therefore the title.

One Internet user wrote, "Ma'am... I am a big fan... With all due respect... #Prabhas21 is a Telugu film first, then Tamil and Hindi... Prabhas sir belongs to our industry... Baahubali came from TFI and so does #Prabhas21... Please don't make it look like they are from Bollywood... #respecttelugufilmindustry."

Another said, "Telugu, Tamil, Hindi... It's the right order, and it's #Prabhas21 only, okay."

Yet another wrote, "Hey @deepikapadukone, kindly make a note... The original version comes from Telugu, and Prabhas is the prime face of the film. It's #Prabhas21 @nagashwin7."

Oyyy @deepikapadukone , #Prabhas21 is the working title until the movie title is made to public.



Prabhas is the hero and main reason of crowd pulling and profits of the movie



Kindly make note of it. — Vikramaditya (@ksadityakiran) July 20, 2020

Ma'am..am a big fan...with all due respect..#Prabhas21 is a telugu film first and then tamil and hindi... Prabhas sir belongs to our industry...baahubali came from tfi and so does #Prabhas21..please dont make it look like they are from bollywood...#respecttelugufilmindustry — koustubh (@koustubhakella) July 20, 2020

When Makers Confirmed The Film's Title

Nag Ashwin's project, which was tentatively titled Project K, was changed to Kalki 2898 AD. The update on the title was shared by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Sharing a teaser, the makers had written, "Project K is now Kalki 2898 AD. Here's a small glimpse into our world."

About Kalki 2898 AD

The film was directed by Nag Ashwin and released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. It marked the first collaborative project between Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. It was Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone's second project together after the 2015 film Piku.

Deepika Padukone Dropped From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

On Thursday, production house Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed what had been reported two months ago, though with little proof: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is no longer part of the banner's highly anticipated Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

"This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future projects," the post read.

x/Vyjayanthi Movies

Deepika Padukone previously walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-anticipated film Spirit. She was labelled "unprofessional" for making demands, including working an 8-hour shift while having a newborn at home.

Now, with the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, a similar situation appears to have occurred, months after an unconfirmed report stated Deepika Padukone had exited the sequel of Nag Ashwin's directorial backed by C Aswini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies.

"Deepika Padukone wanted a 25 percent increase in her acting fee compared to what she earned for the first part of the film. Additionally, she insisted on limiting her daily shooting schedule to a 7-hour shift."

"The producers offered her the convenience of a luxury vanity for rest periods in exchange for longer working hours, but she declined. She wanted 5-star stays for her 25-person crew. There were just too many demands. This raised concerns among producers who questioned why they should bear additional costs beyond the actor's fees," a source told NDTV.

NDTV has reached out to Deepika Padukone's PR team for a comment.

In A Nutshell

Deepika Padukone is currently embroiled in a controversy for being dropped from Kalki 2898 AD, as confirmed by the makers earlier today. This follows her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit this year. In an earlier X post, Deepika Padukone had called out Variety for naming the then-untitled Nag Ashwin directorial with Prabhas as Prabhas21.

