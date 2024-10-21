Bhavana Pandey Shares A LOL Karwa Chauth Mishap Story. Spotlight: Boney Kapoor

Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives is streaming on Netflix and this season packs in a lot of drama - new and old. The cast, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla recently came on The Great Indian Kapil Show to promote their show, and shared funny anecdotes with Kapil. Bhavana Pandey shared a particularly hilarious incident that happened during a Karwa Chauth function at Anil Kapoor's house, which left everyone in splits.

Recalling the event, she said, "We go to Sunita Kapoor's house, Anil Kapoor's wife. So all of us go there and break the fast together. We have to go to the terrace to see the moon. So all of us go together. So we got the channi (strainer) and placed the diyas there. I told Chunky to hold his position because we were waiting to eat."

Bhavana then complained how Chunky Pandey's old habits landed her in an awkward situation. "Chunky has this old habit. I prepared everything and the moment I turned around he was gone. I don't know whether he got a call or something else happened, and the channi landed straight on the face of Boney Kapoor! I instantly turned around and yelled, 'Chunky, where are you?' He came back and took his position. Then I did the ritual properly," she concluded.

This made everyone burst into laughter, leading Kapil to a witty comeback. He joked that Boney Kapoor must have been wondering why Sridevi (his late wife) looked so different that day.

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey got married in 1998, and the couple have been celebrating Karwa Chauth together ever since.

