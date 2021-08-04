When Asked 'Are You A Virgin?', Tiger Shroff Made This Salman Khan Reference

Tiger Shroff in a still from Arbaaz Khan's show (courtesy YouTube)

Tiger Shroff recently appeared as a guest on Arbaaz Khan's talk show Pinch and made several revelations about his personal life, including whether he's a virgin or not. On the show, Arbaaz Khan reminded Tiger of a comment on his Instagram, which said: "Are you a virgin?" Earlier, Tiger Shroff had responded to the query with an ambiguous reply, reminding the user that his parents also follow his feed. Talking to Arbaaz Khan, he made a reference to actor Salman Khan, when asked about his virginity. "Dekho main Salman bhaijaan ki tarah ek virgin hoon, toh... (See, I am a virgin just like Salman Khan is one. So...) if we can leave it just there," said Tiger, who is rumoured to be dating actress Disha Patani.

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan, who rarely opens up about his personal life, claimed he's a virgin on various seasons of Koffee With Karan. In 2013, when Salman Khan was 47, he told Karan Johar: "I'm going to save myself for the one I get married to." Salman, known to have dated several actresses, added: "I've had friends, no benefits." Salman Khan, who is often referred to as the "most eligible bachelor of Bollywood", told Karan Johar on his show in 2016 that nothing has changed since his last statement.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also recently was part of Arbaaz's show as a guest. On the show, Salman responded to a comment, which absurdly claimed that he has a wife and a daughter in Dubai. "Yeh log bade hi misinformed hai. Yeh befizul ki baate hai. Pata nahi kiske bare mein likha hai aur kahaan pe post kiya hai... kya impression dena chahte hai. (These people are really misinformed, these are useless talk. Don't know who this is written about or where this is posted or what impression they are trying to create)."

In terms of work, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Heropanti 2, co-starring Kriti Sanon.