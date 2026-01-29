When Arijit Singh Said He 'Tortured' Himself: "People Hated My Voice When I Started"

Arijit Singh announced that he's quitting playback singing via a social media post on January 27. Arijit, whose voice became the voice of a generation, started his musical journey with the reality show Fame Gurukul (2005). He didn't win the competition, but his calibre got noticed. Two years ago, during an interview on The Music Podcast, the singer opened up about how he 'tortured' himself to change his tonal quality.

He shared that people didn't like his voice when he started his career.

"People hated my voice. Maine jab pehle woh voice mein gaana shuru kiya (When I initially started singing in that voice, they didn't like it at all)," Arijit recalled.

"So I had to change my voice, kind of gale ko tod-tod ke texture banaya, it's almost like sculpting your voice – bahut torture kiya aapne aap ko – taaki voice ka projection alag ho jaye (I tortured myself to change the voice quality). Basically, voice ka muscle banane ki tarah – then you can really push yourself, belt it out, bahut riyaz karo raat mein (You have to do relentless riyaz at night), and gala almost tired ho jaye, aur aap so jao (till your voice gets tired and you go to sleep)," Arijit shared, giving a peek into his process.

Arijit rose to fame with his sensational Tum Hi Ho in 2013. Arijit's voice invited different opinions from music veterans and the Internet back in the day. To this day, his voice remains a topic of discussion in different circles.

What Arijit Singh wrote in his post

"Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey," Arijit Singh wrote on his Instagram feed.

Arijit Singh's hit songs

For more than a decade, Arijit Singh has established himself as the undisputed king of melody and heartbreak for a new generation.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, Arijit has remained composers' first choice over the years.

His hit songs include Tum Hi Ho, Laal Ishq, Raabta, Kabira, Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse, and Aaj Phir, to name a few.