When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Said She Wouldn't Even "Entertain" Thought Of Divorce Soon After Her Marriage

Rumours of a rift in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage refuse to die down. In 2009, two years after their grand Mumbai wedding, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan shared their ideas on divorce during the chat show with Oprah Winfrey.

During the show, Oprah Winfrey talked about the couple's film career and marriage in-depth.

Abhishek Bachchan also opened up about how he proposed to Aishwarya. He said, "I was filming in New York, and I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that I could be with her. Some time later I took her to the same balcony, and she asked me to marry her."

Then, Oprah Winfrey played a video clip showing the grandeur of Abhishek-Aishwarya's wedding outside their Mumbai house.

Abhishek told her that Indian weddings are pretty long, as Indians like to celebrate everything. Oprah then joked that it must be hard getting a divorce after such an elaborate wedding. Aishwarya quickly chimed in, "We don't even try and entertain that thought."

Oprah said, "So you're both living with your (Abhishek) parents? How does that work?"

Abhishek played a googly and asked Oprah if she stays with her parents. When the host said no, Abhishek asked, "How does that work?"

Background

Aishwarya and Abhishek's personal lives have been under intense public scrutiny ever since rumours of a rift in their marriage emerged last year. However, they seemingly put the speculation to rest when they made a few joint appearances over the past few months.

In April this year, Aishwarya Bachchan attended her cousin's wedding in Pune where she was accompanied by Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya. Several pictures and videos from the celebration went viral on social media.

Prior to this, the couple attended Aaradhya's school function together. In December, they were spotted together at a star-studded wedding reception. They also celebrated Aaradhya's birthday together.

Rumours of separation gained momentum when the couple made separate entries at a high-profile wedding last year. The buzz intensified further as Abhishek liked a social media post about grey divorce, a term used for the trend when couples aged 50 and older dissolve their marriages, often after decades of being together.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. She reprised her role of Nandini in the second instalment of the film. Abhishek was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime original Be Happy.