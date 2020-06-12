When Abhishek Bachchan Visited Mom Jaya On The Sets Of A 2002 Film And Ended Up Doing A Cameo In It

Abhishek with Jaya Bachchan. (courtesy: bachchan)

This is a story of the time when Abhishek Bachchan, who was relatively new in Bollywood, visited his mother Bollywood veteran Jaya Bachchan on the sets of the 2002 Bengali film Desh, and he ended up doing a cameo appearance in the film. The actor, who has been actively sharing a roadmap of sorts of his Bollywood journey on Instagram, in his latest post wrote about the incident. "2002: A year of many firsts. But the top would be getting to be part of a film with my mother.Desh, was a Bengali film she was acting in (directed by Raja Sen). I was in Kolkata for a function when she called me and asked me to visit her. She was shooting near Siliguri in West Bengal. I did and ended up doing a small cameo as her on screen son," wrote the Guru actor.

Later in his post, Abhishek acknowledged his "guru" Anupam Kher and added, "The other would be, being directed by one of my acting teachers, my guru. Om Jai Jagdish was Anupam uncle's 1st film as a director. He helped me immensely in opening up as an actor and shedding my awkwardness. One of the best teachers I've ever had."

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in a film based on Bob Biswas, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor has also signed The Big Bull, Anurag Basu's Ludo and Gulab Jamun, co-starring his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The 2018 film Manmarziyaan, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, remains his last release. The actor will also be making his web-series debut with Amazon Prime's Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Abhishek's parents and Bollywood veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachcha got married in June 1973 and they have featured together in films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe and Silsila, among many others. Jaya Bachchan appeared only in a handful of films after the birth of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. In more recent years, Big B and Jaya appeared together in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and the 2016 film Ki And Ka.