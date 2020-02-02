What Taapsee Pannu Said When Asked About Thappad Being An 'Answer' To Kabir Singh

Taapsee Pannu in a still from Thappad. (Image courtesy YouTube)

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu's forthcoming film Thappad released on Friday and it got a big shout out from the actress' fans on Twitter. A section of the Internet couldn't help but point out that the Anubhav Sinha-directed film is an "answer" to Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, which opened to tremendous box office numbers despite being savaged by critics for its toxic and misogynistic view of romance. During a recent media interaction, Taapsee clarified that Thapaad hasn't been made as an answer to Kabir Singh, reported news agency IANS. "It's not that we have made this film keeping Kabir Singh in mind. I feel very sad when I hear people saying that 'we have made a film to give an answer to another film'. This film was written before the release of Kabir Singh. I feel the thappad(slap) is only a trigger, but there are so many other things that will unfold about relationships in this film," said Taapsee.

During the media interaction, Taapsee stated that there are many other films besides Kabir Singh, which comprised scenes where women were slapped by men. "There are thousands of films where women have been slapped by men and what's new about it? That film has only been the latest one and that's why people feeling this way. It's trivialising to say that Thappad is an answer to Kabir Singh, because its way beyond that," IANS quoted Taapsee Pannu as saying.

The Mulk actress added that she would have never acted in a film like Kabir Singh - a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy."I feel people shouldn't leave their brain at home while watching a film. Kabir Singh collected a lot of money and I congratulate the makers of that film, but I wouldn't have done that film had I been offered Kabir Singh's part and obviously, I would have never done the girl's part," Taapsee said.

Other than Taapsee Pannu, Thappad also stars Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra and Manav Kaul. The film is slated to hit screens on February 28.

