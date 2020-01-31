Thappad Trailer: How 'Just A Slap' Changed Taapsee Pannu's Life

Thapaad trailer: Taapsee Pannu in a still (YouTube)

A day after Taapsee Pannu shared the thought-provoking first look poster of her new film Thappad, she dropped the trailer on Friday. Taapsee Pannu, best known for headlining films on social issues, has been cast in Thappad as a happy-go-lucky married woman, who undergoes massive transformation after a humiliating incident. The name of the movie Thappad is suggestive of what exactly marks a turning point in Taapsee previously peaceful marriage. The trailer shows that Pavail Gulati, who plays the role of Taapsee's husband, loses his cool in an argument with office colleagues and slaps Taapsee in a fit of rage at a house party. Meanwhile, Taapsee shared the trailer with these words: "Haan bas ek thappad... par nahi maar sakta (Yeah, it's just a slap... but he can't hit you)!"

The trailer begins with Taapsee's lawyer notifying her about a legal notice she's received asking her resume her marital life with her husband. In order to understand why exactly Taapsee is living separately from her husband, the lawyer asks Taapsee if either of them are having an affair or if she's having trouble with her in-laws. When Taapsee explains the situation, the advocate looks at Taapsee with furrowed eyebrows, saying: "So, it's just a slap."

The Thappad trailer also incorporates glimpses of Taapsee's once happily-married life to offer a sharp contrast to her life as a woman struggling for justice. Taapsee stands strong amidst apologies from her husband, requests to withdraw her legal complaint and prejudiced advice from her relatives and that's what makes the trailer worth a watch. Taapsee Pannu's transformation from a lively housewife to a strong-willed woman determined to not let the thappad incident pass in the garb of forgiveness is remarkable.

Thapaad marks Taapsee Pannu's second collaboration with director Anubhav Sinha after Mulk. Thappad is slated to hit screens on February 28.