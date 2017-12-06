What Shashi Kapoor Told Govinda When They Starred In 1986 Film Ilzaam

My career's first film ILZAAM was with Shashi Ji . And he touched my heart the very first day with him when he saw me dancing on stage in the shot as a senior he called me & his first wise words to me have stayed with me ever since... 'Kisi din Tum Unchaai chuoge. Apni health ka khyaal rakhna. Be very professional'. He was so kind & nice to me. I pray to God may his soul rest in peace

