What Shashi Kapoor Told Govinda When They Starred In 1986 Film Ilzaam

Govinda has revealed the advice Shashi Kapoor gave him while shooting 1986 film Ilzaam, which was Govinda's debut and in which Mr Kapoor had a role. Shashi Kapoor, who died this week at the age of 79, had transitioned away from playing the romantic lead by the time he appeared in Ilzaam and was on his way to becoming a senior statesman of the film industry. As Govinda, then a 23-year-old with stars in his eyes, tells it, Shashi Kapoor spotted him dancing in a scene on the first day of filming. In true Shashi Kapoor style, the seasoned star called the rookie over and told him that he was destined for stardom, to look after his health and stay professional.
Here is Govinda's post:
My career's first film ILZAAM was with Shashi Ji . And he touched my heart the very first day with him when he saw me dancing on stage in the shot as a senior he called me & his first wise words to me have stayed with me ever since... 'Kisi din Tum Unchaai chuoge. Apni health ka khyaal rakhna. Be very professional'. He was so kind & nice to me. I pray to God may his soul rest in peace
By all accounts, this was typical of the gentlemanly Shashi Kapoor who was as adored by his co-stars as he was by his public. In 2015, when Mr Kapoor received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, his Satyam Shivam Sundaram heroine Zeenat Aman told NDTV, "For me personally, he was one of the nicest co-stars to have ever worked with. He was always cheerful, always happy. In all the years that I worked with him, I never saw him lose his temper, or be unpleasant or untoward. I'm just so happy for him and so delighted for the family."
Shashi Kapoor had been ill and in a wheelchair for the last several years of his life. On Sunday, he was taken to Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital and died there on Monday. His nephew Randhir Kapoor told news agencies that the last star had been on dialysis for failing kidneys. Shashi Kapoor was cremated with state honours and a three-gun salute in Mumbai on Tuesday. Many of his friends and colleagues, including Amitabh Bachchan with whom he made iconic films such as Deewar and Namak Halaal, were present.