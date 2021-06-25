What Shah Rukh Khan Tweeted On Spending 'More Than Half His Life' Entertaining Fans

Shah Rukh Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iamsrk/)

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan shared a tweet on Friday morning

"Saw the 'overwhelmed ness' of the love you are showering on me": SRK

"Will take out time tomorrow and share some love back," he wrote

It's been 29 years since Shah Rukh Khan stepped into Bollywood with Raj Kanwar's 1992 film Deewana. Shah Rukh, who started his career in the entertainment industry as a threatre artiste and went on to make his television debut with the 1989 series Fauji, has completed "nearly 30 years" in film industry. On early Friday, the 55-year-old actor thanked his fans for showering him with love throughout the three decades and shared that he "needed to feel loved." In a tweet, Shah Rukh Khan wrote: "Been working. Just saw the 'overwhelmed ness' of the love of nearly 30 years you are showering on me here. Realised it's more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain you all."

"Will take out time tomorrow and share some love back personally. Thanks, needed to feel loved," he added.

See Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

Been working. Just saw the 'overwhelmed ness' of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it's more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved.... — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 24, 2021

After starring in 1989 series Fauji, Shah Rukh Khan featured in TV shows like Circus and Idiot before he ventured into Bollywood with Deewana, in which he co-starred with late actors Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor. Shah Rukh Khan played villainous roles in his initial films such as Baazigar (1993), Darr (1993) and Anjaam (1994). His performances in romantic roles in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) garnered him a whole lot of praise and a wide fanbase.

Shah Rukh Khan has delivered critically-acclaimed performances in movies like Devdas, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, Chak De! India and My Name Is Khan.

He is currently prepping for new film Pathan.