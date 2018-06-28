What Rubina Dilaik Said About Her 'Surprise Greh-Pravesh'

Rubina Dilaik with her husband Abhinav Shukla. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla returned to Mumbai after a week-long wedding celebration to a fabulous surprise -a greh-pravesh organised by a friend's mother. Rubina and Abhinav got married last week in Shimla in the presence of their respective families and close friends after which they attended a reception in Ludhiana (Abhinav's hometown). They finally returned to Mumbai and Rubina shared how she was welcomed to her new home. "After all the rituals and functions, we head to Mumbai (in our new home) - as we are committed to our work, we chose to get back. And after a week of unforgettable memories and celebrations with friends and Family around, (deep down) I didn't want to step in my new world without 'being welcomed and blessed' and here's what happened. My secret desire was fulfilled by 'sensitively' thoughtful Gautam Hegde's Aai (his amazingly graceful Maa) did my greh-pravesh. What a heart-warming moment it was for us... one of the Best surprises."



Rubina and Abhinav got married on June 21 in Shimla in a day ceremony for which the bride wore an embellished white lehenga while the groom wore a blue sherwani. Here are photos from their dreamy wedding:



A few days after the wedding, Rubina shared this video summarizing the key moments of the celebrations including snippets from her mehendi ceremony and engagement function.



Rubina also shared pictures from the Ludhiana reception, in which she can be seen dressed in a superb Neeta Lulla gown:



Rubina Dilaik debuted on TV show Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan and followed it up with shows like Saas Bina Sasuraal and Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed. Abhinav Shukla has featured in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan. He was last seen in Diya Aur Baati Hum while Rubina plays the lead role in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki.