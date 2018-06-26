Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla Host Wedding Reception. See Pics

Highlights
- Rubina looked resplendent in a Neeta Lulla silver gown
- Abhinav complemented her in a blue kurta and a red jacket
- They married last week in Shimla
Take a look at Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's wedding reception pictures.
For the wedding, Rubina opted for a white lehenga with colourful embroidery and Abhinav wore a blue sherwani. A choker and matching maangtika aced the bride's look, along with chooda and a set of kaleerein. The wedding happened as per Himachali and Punjabi traditions.
Here are the pictures from their dreamy wedding.
TOGETHER Impressed by the Hospitality of Dilaiks, @rubinadilaik made this dream a reality @knottingbells beautifully captured the moments, our friends just took the fun and celebration to another level . Cant thank @keertikelkar @meghnachitalia @rahuollohani @sharadkelkar @surveenchawla @tintin3012 @gazala24 @hegdeg @rajeshkhera1 @tanyaabrol enough . Location : @woodvillepalace .
" Still cannot get over this magical wedding. #knottingbells#fairytalewedding#rubinadilaik#bigfatindianwedding#knottingbellstravels#baraat#bride#takemeaway " - @knottingbells@RubiDilaik#RubinavKiShaadipic.twitter.com/JFI5tqtKYx— #RubinavKiShaadi (@RubiHolics) June 25, 2018
What's so natural abt these photoshoot pics of #RubiNav is their emotional face ...they r not posing but living the moment#RubinavKiShaadipic.twitter.com/7P3PA7SVm1— #RubinavKiShaadi (@RubiHolics) June 21, 2018
Rubina Dilaik is the star of TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki, in which she plays the lead role. Abhinav Shukla has starred in shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan.