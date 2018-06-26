Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla Host Wedding Reception. See Pics

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's wedding reception was reportedly hosted in Ludhiana

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 26, 2018 13:51 IST
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla at their wedding reception (Image courtesy: rubinadilaik)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Rubina looked resplendent in a Neeta Lulla silver gown
  2. Abhinav complemented her in a blue kurta and a red jacket
  3. They married last week in Shimla
Newly-weds Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla hosted a wedding reception on Monday evening, reportedly in Ludhiana, the actor's hometown. Rubina has shared a couple of pictures from the party on Instagram and they are just perfect. Rubina looked resplendent in a Neeta Lulla silver gown, which she accentuated with matching earrings and sindoor while Abhinav complemented her in a blue kurta and a red jacket. "Standing in the light of your halo," she captioned a picture with Abhinav. TV stars Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla married last Thursday in Shimla (her hometown). Their close friends like Sharad and Keerti Kelkar, Hussain Kuwajerwala and wife Tina, Srishty Rode and others were a part of the wedding, apart from family members.

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's wedding reception pictures.
 
 

Standing in the light of your Halo...... @knottingbells

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on


 
 


For the wedding, Rubina opted for a white lehenga with colourful embroidery and Abhinav wore a blue sherwani. A choker and matching maangtika aced the bride's look, along with chooda and a set of kaleerein. The wedding happened as per Himachali and Punjabi traditions.

Here are the pictures from their dreamy wedding.
 
 

A moment ceased ! Thank you @knottingbells

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on


 

 

For the pre-wedding festivities, sangeet and mehendi ceremonies were planned. Take a look.
 

Rubina Dilaik is the star of TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki, in which she plays the lead role. Abhinav Shukla has starred in shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan.
 

