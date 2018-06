Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla Host Wedding Reception. See Pics

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla at their wedding reception (Image courtesy: rubinadilaik)

Highlights Rubina looked resplendent in a Neeta Lulla silver gown Abhinav complemented her in a blue kurta and a red jacket They married last week in Shimla

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik lover (@rubinadilaiklover) on Jun 25, 2018 at 8:09pm PDT

What's so natural abt these photoshoot pics of #RubiNav is their emotional face ...they r not posing but living the moment#RubinavKiShaadipic.twitter.com/7P3PA7SVm1 — #RubinavKiShaadi (@RubiHolics) June 21, 2018

Newly-weds Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla hosted a wedding reception on Monday evening, reportedly in Ludhiana, the actor's hometown. Rubina has shared a couple of pictures from the party on Instagram and they are just perfect. Rubina looked resplendent in a Neeta Lulla silver gown, which she accentuated with matching earrings andwhile Abhinav complemented her in a blue kurta and a red jacket. "Standing in the light of your halo," she captioned a picture with Abhinav. TV stars Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla married last Thursday in Shimla (her hometown). Their close friends like Sharad and Keerti Kelkar, Hussain Kuwajerwala and wife Tina, Srishty Rode and others were a part of the wedding, apart from family members.Take a look at Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's wedding reception pictures.For the wedding, Rubina opted for a white lehenga with colourful embroidery and Abhinav wore a blue. Aand matchingaced the bride's look, along withand a set of. The wedding happened as per Himachali and Punjabi traditions.Here are the pictures from their dreamy wedding. For the pre-wedding festivities, sangeet and mehendi ceremonies were planned . Take a look.Rubina Dilaik is the star of TV shows likeand, in which she plays the lead role. Abhinav Shukla has starred in shows such asand