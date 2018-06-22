Newlyweds Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla Share Dreamy Wedding Pics

Highlights
Rubina looked beautiful in a white lehenga with colourful embroidery while Abhinav complemented her in a blue sherwani. She aced her look with a spectacular choker and matching maangtika, chooda and a set of kaleerein.
Take a look at what the newlyweds have posted.
TOGETHER Impressed by the Hospitality of Dilaiks, @rubinadilaik made this dream a reality @knottingbells beautifully captured the moments, our friends just took the fun and celebration to another level . Cant thank @keertikelkar @meghnachitalia @rahuollohani @sharadkelkar @surveenchawla @tintin3012 @gazala24 @hegdeg @rajeshkhera1 @tanyaabrol enough . Location : @woodvillepalace .
Actress Surveen Chawla also shared a lovely message for Rubina and Abhinav. "The union of two people, two lives, two hearts and two souls, now becoming one. Wish you both the happiest married life. Celebrate your togetherness every single moment of every single day. Togetherness forever," she wrote.
Here are some more wedding pictures.
The last 2 days went by like a dream. The wedding of @rubinadilaik & @ashukla09 was nothing less then a page out of a fairytale. There is so much more to share from the wedding but right now let's take a moment and just watch these two and believe that fairytales can be real too. #rubinadilaik #knottingbells #celebritywedding #love #fairytale #fairytalewedding #bigfatindianwedding
A sangeet ceremony was also planned.
Congratulations, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla!