Newlyweds Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla Share Dreamy Wedding Pics

TV stars Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married on Thursday in Shimla

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 22, 2018 21:45 IST
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on their wedding day (Image courtesy: rubinadilaik)

New Delhi: 

  1. "You will be my everything forever and ever," Rubina wrote
  2. Abhinav has posted a thank you note for Rubina's family
  3. Only family and close friends attended the wedding
TV stars Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, who married on Thursday in Shimla, have shared pictures from the wedding and they are every bit dreamy. In a separate post, which is a picture from their engagement ceremony, Rubina also shared a message for husband Abhinav. "You will be my everything forever and ever," she wrote. While Abhinav has posted a thank you note for Rubina's family for their 'hospitality' and for others who made their 'dream a reality.' The couple got married in the presence of their respective families and close friends. The wedding was held as per Himachali and Punjabi traditions.

Rubina looked beautiful in a white lehenga with colourful embroidery while Abhinav complemented her in a blue sherwani. She aced her look with a spectacular choker and matching maangtika, chooda and a set of kaleerein.

Take a look at what the newlyweds have posted.
 
 

Actress Surveen Chawla also shared a lovely message for Rubina and Abhinav. "The union of two people, two lives, two hearts and two souls, now becoming one. Wish you both the happiest married life. Celebrate your togetherness every single moment of every single day. Togetherness forever," she wrote.
 


Here are some more wedding pictures.
 

 

A sangeet ceremony was also planned.
 

Rubina Dilaik debuted with TV show Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan. Saas Bina Sasuraal and Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed are some of other shows. Abhinav Shukla has shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan on his resume. Rubina now plays the lead role in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki.

Congratulations, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla!
 

