Newlyweds Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla Share Dreamy Wedding Pics

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on their wedding day (Image courtesy: rubinadilaik)

Highlights "You will be my everything forever and ever," Rubina wrote Abhinav has posted a thank you note for Rubina's family Only family and close friends attended the wedding

You will be my EVERYTHING forever and Ever A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jun 22, 2018 at 5:06am PDT

Thaam kar tera haath ...jeeni h zindagi tere saath

Our lovebirds gonna be one

Rubina Dilaik Weds Abhinav Shukla #RubinavKiShaadi@RubiDilaik@ashukla09pic.twitter.com/cTBrcfFCgG — #RubinavKiShaadi (@RubiHolics) June 21, 2018

What's so natural abt these photoshoot pics of #RubiNav is their emotional face ...they r not posing but living the moment#RubinavKiShaadipic.twitter.com/7P3PA7SVm1 — #RubinavKiShaadi (@RubiHolics) June 21, 2018

TV stars Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, who married on Thursday in Shimla , have shared pictures from the wedding and they are every bit dreamy. In a separate post, which is a picture from their engagement ceremony, Rubina also shared a message for husband Abhinav. "You will be my everything forever and ever," she wrote. While Abhinav has posted a thank you note for Rubina's family for their 'hospitality' and for others who made their 'dream a reality.' The couple got married in the presence of their respective families and close friends. The wedding was held as per Himachali and Punjabi traditions. Rubina looked beautiful in a whitewith colourful embroidery while Abhinav complemented her in a blue. She aced her look with a spectacular choker and matchingand a set ofTake a look at what the newlyweds have posted.Actress Surveen Chawla also shared a lovely message for Rubina and Abhinav. "The union of two people, two lives, two hearts and two souls, now becoming one. Wish you both the happiest married life. Celebrate your togetherness every single moment of every single day. Togetherness forever," she wrote.Here are some more wedding pictures.ceremony was also planned. Rubina Dilaik debuted with TV showandare some of other shows. Abhinav Shukla has shows likeandon his resume. Rubina now plays the lead role in