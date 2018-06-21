Inside Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla's Fairytale Wedding

Seen pictures and videos from Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's wedding ceremony yet?

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 21, 2018 18:34 IST
Rubina and Abhinav photographer during the wedding rituals. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: 

  1. Rubina wore a white lehenga and Abhinav complemented her in blue
  2. Rubina and Abhinav dated for seven years before getting married
  3. Rubina looked fabulous and cheerful
Actress Rubina Dilaik is now married to her longtime boyfriend actor Abhinav Shukla. Social media is overflowing with pictures from their day wedding ceremony, which was held in Shimla on June 21. Rubina and Abhinav got married in the presence of their respective families and close friends and their wedding was held as per Himachali and Punjabi rituals. Rubina looked resplendent in a white lehenga with colourful embroidery while Abhinav complemented her in a blue sherwani. Rubina added a spectacular choker and matching maang-tika, chooda and a small set of kaleere. She smiled and laughed as she made her way towards the mandap, as shown in videos and pictures shared by fan clubs on social media.

Here are glimpses from #RubinavKiShaadi (as has been trending on Twitter):
 
 
 
 

Before the wedding on Thursday, Rubina and Abhinav's families and guests assembled for a joint sangeet ceremony and engagement function.
 

Rubina and Abhinav invited some of their industry colleagues including Hussain and Tina Kuwajerwala and Sharad and Keerti Kelkar. Tina Kuwajerwala shared these photos from Wednesday night's event:
 
 

Shimla Shenanigans #mastimood #rubiabhikishaadi @huseinkk

A post shared by Tina (@tintin3012) on



Rubina Dilaik debuted on TV show Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan and followed it up with shows like Saas Bina Sasuraal and Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed. Abhinav Shukla has featured in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan. He was last seen in Diya Aur Baati Hum while Rubina plays the lead role in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki.

