Inside Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla's Fairytale Wedding

Rubina and Abhinav photographer during the wedding rituals. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights Rubina wore a white lehenga and Abhinav complemented her in blue Rubina and Abhinav dated for seven years before getting married Rubina looked fabulous and cheerful

What's so natural abt these photoshoot pics of #RubiNav is their emotional face ...they r not posing but living the moment#RubinavKiShaadipic.twitter.com/7P3PA7SVm1 — #RubinavKiShaadi (@RubiHolics) June 21, 2018

Shimla Shenanigans #mastimood #rubiabhikishaadi @huseinkk A post shared by Tina (@tintin3012) on Jun 20, 2018 at 11:48pm PDT

Actress Rubina Dilaik is now married to her longtime boyfriend actor Abhinav Shukla. Social media is overflowing with pictures from their day wedding ceremony, which was held in Shimla on June 21. Rubina and Abhinav got married in the presence of their respective families and close friends and their wedding was held as per Himachali and Punjabi rituals. Before the wedding on Thursday, Rubina and Abhinav's families and guests assembled for a ceremony and engagement function. Rubina and Abhinav invited some of their industry colleagues including Hussain and Tina Kuwajerwala and Sharad and Keerti Kelkar.