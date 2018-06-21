Inside Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla's Fairytale Wedding

Highlights
- Rubina wore a white lehenga and Abhinav complemented her in blue
- Rubina and Abhinav dated for seven years before getting married
- Rubina looked fabulous and cheerful
Here are glimpses from #RubinavKiShaadi (as has been trending on Twitter):
Ban gayi @RubiDilaik Abhinav ki dhulaniyaa— #RubinavKiShaadi (@RubiHolics) June 21, 2018
Our beautiful n happiest bride #RubinavKiShaadipic.twitter.com/QiZ9S6DKKN
The Gorgeous Bride is here! #RubinavKiShaadi@RubiDilaikpic.twitter.com/jg0yonJPN0— #RubinavKiShaadi (@RubiHolics) June 21, 2018
The happiest Bride @RubiDilaik#RubinavKiShaadipic.twitter.com/DWPP0lFWI2— #RubinavKiShaadi (@RubiHolics) June 21, 2018
The moment #RubinavKiShaadipic.twitter.com/LGpwAKRIea— #RubinavKiShaadi (@RubiHolics) June 21, 2018
Before the wedding on Thursday, Rubina and Abhinav's families and guests assembled for a joint sangeet ceremony and engagement function.
What's so natural abt these photoshoot pics of #RubiNav is their emotional face ...they r not posing but living the moment#RubinavKiShaadipic.twitter.com/7P3PA7SVm1— #RubinavKiShaadi (@RubiHolics) June 21, 2018
Rubina Dilaik debuted on TV show Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan and followed it up with shows like Saas Bina Sasuraal and Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed. Abhinav Shukla has featured in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan. He was last seen in Diya Aur Baati Hum while Rubina plays the lead role in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki.