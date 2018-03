Actress Rubina Dilaik Is Getting Married To Abhinav Shukla. Details Here

Highlights Rubina and Abhinav will get married in June Their wedding will be as per Himachali and Punjabi rituals Rubina and Abhinav have been dating for seven years

Television actress Rubina Dilaik is all set to get married to actor Abhinav Shukla, her boyfriend of seven years . Theactress told Bombay Times : "Yes we are taking our relationship forward to a new phase... a phase where we will celebrate each other's imperfection and create memories for a lifetime." Abhinav also confirmed the reports and added that they will get married this year in June. "We are yet to zero in on a date as we have a couple of options. The venue too is to be finalised," he said. Abhinav also told Bombay Times that their wedding will be as per Himachali and Punjabi rituals as Rubina is from Himachal Pradesh while he's a Punjabi. Abhinav also said that tough they've been dating for seven years their families did not pressurize them to get married. "I was very clear that I won't get married until I find the person I can be myself with and Rubina is just that. Also, we didn't need any convincing to make up our minds. We just decided that we needed to take our relationship to the next level after dating for so long," Abhinav told Bombay Times Abhinav has featured in TV shows such asand. He was last seen in television show. Rubina debuted on the small screen inand followed it up with shows such asand. She currently plays the lead role in