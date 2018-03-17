Actress Rubina Dilaik Is Getting Married To Abhinav Shukla. Details Here

Television actress Rubina Dilaik is all set to get married to actor Abhinav Shukla, her boyfriend of seven years. The Shakti - Astiva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress told Bombay Times: "Yes we are taking our relationship forward to a new phase... a phase where we will celebrate each other's imperfection and create memories for a lifetime." Abhinav also confirmed the reports and added that they will get married this year in June. "We are yet to zero in on a date as we have a couple of options. The venue too is to be finalised," he said.
Highlights
- Rubina and Abhinav will get married in June
- Their wedding will be as per Himachali and Punjabi rituals
- Rubina and Abhinav have been dating for seven years
CommentsBombay Times that their wedding will be as per Himachali and Punjabi rituals as Rubina is from Himachal Pradesh while he's a Punjabi. Abhinav also said that tough they've been dating for seven years their families did not pressurize them to get married. "I was very clear that I won't get married until I find the person I can be myself with and Rubina is just that. Also, we didn't need any convincing to make up our minds. We just decided that we needed to take our relationship to the next level after dating for so long," Abhinav told Bombay Times.
Abhinav has featured in TV shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan. He was last seen in television show Diya Aur Baati Hum. Rubina debuted on the small screen in Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan and followed it up with shows such as Saas Bina Sasural and Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed. She currently plays the lead role in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.