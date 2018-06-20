Inside Rubina Dilaik's Mehendi Function. See Bride-To-Be's Cute Pic With Her Mom

Highlights
- Rubina and Abhinav are getting married on June 22
- They've invited celebs like Surveen Chawla and Sharad Kelkar
- They are getting married in Shimla
Here's the now viral picture from Rubina Dilaik's mehendi:
Rubina and Abhinav have opted for a day wedding, which will be held on June 21. The couple will reportedly host a grand reception for all their colleagues later this month.
Rubina currently plays the lead role in TV show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki and her team members came up with a cute plan for the countdown. Rubina posted pictures from the show's sets wearing her show outfit with a 'bride-to-be' sash.
True Love nurtures and nourishes the soul! With this thought we @ashukla09 wanted to gift "a life " to our friends to mark the beginning of our new journey and thank them for being with us through our thick and thin. The love is not only for people and by people but we both have love for nature as well hence , physically our invite is organic and totally biodegradable ! The cards are made of MDF wood and recycled paper ! We want to encourage people to keep weddings fun and nature friendly !
Thank you @kankotrinvites for customising our Wedding Invites ... we truly appreciate your work satisfaction, efficiency and product delivery ......... thank you @keertikelkar for the amazing DIY .... thank you @surveenchawla for your go-green efforts behind the planters... thank you @rohinidilaik @dilaiknaina for watering and carefully wrapping these 200 invites ..... last but not the least THANK YOU my love @ashukla09 for everything
Rubina Dilaik debuted on TV show Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan and followed it up with shows like Saas Bina Sasuraal and Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed. Abhinav Shukla has featured in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan. He was last seen in Diya Aur Baati Hum.