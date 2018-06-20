Inside Rubina Dilaik's Mehendi Function. See Bride-To-Be's Cute Pic With Her Mom

Rubina Dilaik is marring her actor boyfriend Abhinav Shukla in Shimla

Entertainment | Updated: June 20, 2018 19:27 IST
Rubina with her mom at her mehendi function. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Rubina and Abhinav are getting married on June 22
  2. They've invited celebs like Surveen Chawla and Sharad Kelkar
  3. They are getting married in Shimla
Actress Rubina Dilaik's picture with her mom at her mehendi function is circulating on social media. Rubina, dressed in a floral-printed sarong style skirt and red top, can be seen hugging her mother while the mehendi on her in her hands and feet is still fresh. Rubina Dilaik is marrying actor Abhinav Shukla, whom she dated for seven years. The couple has invited television celebs such as Sharad and Kirti Kelkar, Surveen Chawla and Hussain and Tina Kuwajerwala to their wedding, the venue of which is in Shimla. Earlier, Abhinav said that their wedding will be as per Punjabi and Himachali rituals.

Here's the now viral picture from Rubina Dilaik's mehendi:
 


Rubina and Abhinav have opted for a day wedding, which will be held on June 21. The couple will reportedly host a grand reception for all their colleagues later this month.

Rubina currently plays the lead role in TV show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki and her team members came up with a cute plan for the countdown. Rubina posted pictures from the show's sets wearing her show outfit with a 'bride-to-be' sash.
 
 
 

Earlier this month, Rubina and Abhinav trended for the customised eco-friendly card, which was made of recycled paper and came with a sapling. They wanted to "gift 'a life' to their friends." This was the wedding invite:
 
 


Rubina Dilaik debuted on TV show Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan and followed it up with shows like Saas Bina Sasuraal and Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed. Abhinav Shukla has featured in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan. He was last seen in Diya Aur Baati Hum.

