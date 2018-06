Inside Rubina Dilaik's Mehendi Function. See Bride-To-Be's Cute Pic With Her Mom

Rubina with her mom at her mehendi function. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Rubina and Abhinav are getting married on June 22 They've invited celebs like Surveen Chawla and Sharad Kelkar They are getting married in Shimla

Actress Rubina Dilaik's picture with her mom at herfunction is circulating on social media. Rubina, dressed in a floral-printed sarong style skirt and red top, can be seen hugging her mother while theon her in her hands and feet is still fresh. Rubina Dilaik is marrying actor Abhinav Shukla, whom she dated for seven years. The couple has invited television celebs such as Sharad and Kirti Kelkar, Surveen Chawla and Hussain and Tina Kuwajerwala to their wedding, the venue of which is in Shimla. Earlier, Abhinav said that their wedding will be as per Punjabi and Himachali rituals.Here's the now viral picture from Rubina Dilaik's Rubina and Abhinav have opted for a day wedding, which will be held on June 21. The couple will reportedly host a grand reception for all their colleagues later this month.Rubina currently plays the lead role in TV showand her team members came up with a cute plan for the countdown. Rubina posted pictures from the show's sets wearing her show outfit with a 'bride-to-be' sash. Earlier this month, Rubina and Abhinav trended for the customised eco-friendly card, which was made of recycled paper and came with a sapling. They wanted to "gift 'a life' to their friends." This was the wedding invite: Rubina Dilaik debuted on TV showand followed it up with shows likeand. Abhinav Shukla has featured in shows likeand. He was last seen in