Trending: Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla's Wedding Card Is Stunning. Pic Inside

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will get married later this month

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 08, 2018 23:11 IST
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla photographed together (Image courtesy: ashukla09)

Highlights

  1. The card is made of recycled paper and comes along with a sapling
  2. "We wanted to gift 'a life' to our friends," Rubina posted
  3. They will marry on June 21
Preparations are in full swing for television actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, who are marrying later this month. The duo shared their customised wedding invite on social media and it is every bit stunning. The card, made of recycled paper, comes along with a sapling and has initials of Rubina and Abhinav's name embossed on it, along with the wedding date - June 21. "True Love nurtures and nourishes the soul! With this thought, we wanted to gift 'a life' to our friends to mark the beginning of our new journey and thank them for being with us through our thick and thin," read an excerpt from Rubina's post.

"Our invite is organic and totally biodegradable. The cards are made of MDF wood and recycled paper. We want to encourage people to keep weddings fun and nature-friendly," she added.

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's wedding invite. It's trending too.
 


In another post, the bride-to-be has thanked her friends Keerti Kelkar and Surveen Chawla for their ideas and efforts behind it.
 


Abhinav credited Rubina for the stunning wedding invite and wrote, "That's the best DIY Idea I have ever seen. Plant as a wedding invite! It grows with time, don't demand much attention either. Only person who could have come up with such an organic, nature friendly and unique idea is Rubina."

Rubina and Abhinav have known each other for several years. Their wedding was announced in March and will be reportedly held in Shimla.
 


Rubina debuted on television with the show Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan. She currently plays the lead role in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Abhinav has featured in TV shows such as Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan. Diya Aur Baati Hum was his last show.
 

