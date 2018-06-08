Trending: Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla's Wedding Card Is Stunning. Pic Inside

Highlights
"Our invite is organic and totally biodegradable. The cards are made of MDF wood and recycled paper. We want to encourage people to keep weddings fun and nature-friendly," she added.
Take a look at Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's wedding invite. It's trending too.
True Love nurtures and nourishes the soul! With this thought we @ashukla09 wanted to gift "a life " to our friends to mark the beginning of our new journey and thank them for being with us through our thick and thin. The love is not only for people and by people but we both have love for nature as well hence , physically our invite is organic and totally biodegradable ! The cards are made of MDF wood and recycled paper ! We want to encourage people to keep weddings fun and nature friendly !
In another post, the bride-to-be has thanked her friends Keerti Kelkar and Surveen Chawla for their ideas and efforts behind it.
Thank you @kankotrinvites for customising our Wedding Invites ... we truly appreciate your work satisfaction, efficiency and product delivery ......... thank you @keertikelkar for the amazing DIY .... thank you @surveenchawla for your go-green efforts behind the planters ... thank you @rohinidilaik @dilaiknaina for watering and carefully wrapping these 200 invites ..... last but not the least THANK YOU my love @ashukla09 for everything
Abhinav credited Rubina for the stunning wedding invite and wrote, "That's the best DIY Idea I have ever seen. Plant as a wedding invite! It grows with time, don't demand much attention either. Only person who could have come up with such an organic, nature friendly and unique idea is Rubina."
Rubina debuted on television with the show Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan. She currently plays the lead role in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Abhinav has featured in TV shows such as Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan. Diya Aur Baati Hum was his last show.