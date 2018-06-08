Trending: Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla's Wedding Card Is Stunning. Pic Inside

True Love nurtures and nourishes the soul! With this thought we @ashukla09 wanted to gift "a life " to our friends to mark the beginning of our new journey and thank them for being with us through our thick and thin. The love is not only for people and by people but we both have love for nature as well hence , physically our invite is organic and totally biodegradable ! The cards are made of MDF wood and recycled paper ! We want to encourage people to keep weddings fun and nature friendly !

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jun 8, 2018 at 1:57am PDT