Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki's Rubina Dilaik Trends. Here's Why

Rubina Dilaik scores one million followers on Instagram

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 01, 2018 15:20 IST
Rubina Dilaik scores one million followers on Instagram.

Highlights

  1. Rubina Dilaik thanked fans for their love
  2. Rubina scored one million followers on Instagram
  3. Rubina stars in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki
Good news for Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik aka Saumya and all her fans. Rubina has scored one million followers on Instagram. Rubina thanked her fans with a video and said that she's 'proud of this ever-growing family.' Sharing a picture along with her video, Rubina wrote: "It may sound braggadocious, but I am proud of this ever-growing family ... because this is pure and authentic love! No buying of 'fake-followers ', no PR hired for 'verification ', no strategies adopted for garnering 'likes '....... ! So A Million THANK YOUS to each and every one of you." Here's how Rubina thanked for the 'authentic love.'
 
 

Yay........ m so so so Grateful and extremely overjoyed for this Authentic Love

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 


Rubina is quite active on social media. The actress keeps posting pictures on her Instagram handle and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts.

Rubina was earlier trending for this picture by a pool side.
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on



Rubina Dilaik started her career with television show Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan which was aired from 2008 to 2011. She also starred in the show's second season Choti Bahu - Sawar Ke Rang Rachi 2 which went off air after a year. She has also featured in shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Jeannie Aur Juju.

In Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina Dilaik has taken on an unconventional role of a transgender. Of this she earlier told the Reuters that she was confident of the maker's move to introduce the character in a mainstream show. "With the nation standing tall with the LGBT community, there is definitely a wave of change that we are finally witnessing. And any change will not happen overnight; although it is slow, it is steady," Rubina said.

