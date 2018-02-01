Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki's Rubina Dilaik Trends. Here's Why

Good news for Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik aka Saumya and all her fans. Rubina has scored one million followers on Instagram. Rubina thanked her fans with a video and said that she's 'proud of this ever-growing family.' Sharing a picture along with her video, Rubina wrote: "It may sound braggadocious, but I am proud of this ever-growing family ... because this is pure and authentic love! No buying of 'fake-followers ', no PR hired for 'verification ', no strategies adopted for garnering 'likes '....... ! So A Million THANK YOUS to each and every one of you." Here's how Rubina thanked for the 'authentic love.'
Rubina is quite active on social media. The actress keeps posting pictures on her Instagram handle and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts.
Rubina was earlier trending for this picture by a pool side.
In Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina Dilaik has taken on an unconventional role of a transgender. Of this she earlier told the Reuters that she was confident of the maker's move to introduce the character in a mainstream show. "With the nation standing tall with the LGBT community, there is definitely a wave of change that we are finally witnessing. And any change will not happen overnight; although it is slow, it is steady," Rubina said.