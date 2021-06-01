What Renee Has To Say About Pic Of Her Clicked By Mom Sushmita Sen

Renee Sen shared this photo (courtesy reneesen47)

Did you know Sushmita Sen is a photographer? Well, add that to the resume of the former beauty queen, who, it looks like, picks up the camera for her daughters. In case you missed it, Sushmita Sen's daughter, actress Renee, recently shared a close-up photo of herself on Instagram and assigned photo courtesy to her mother. "Thank you, ma," she wrote. In the caption, Renee explained that the portrait clicked by Sushmita captures her true, vulnerable self. "Vulnerable... Humane... Love. I am a girl and proud to be one," Renee wrote in her caption.

Sushmita Sen couldn't stay away from sharing it on her Instagram story and dropping this comment on Renee's post: "And what a beautiful and passionate girl indeed! Love you, shona ma!" Charu Asopa, who is married to Sushmita Sen's brother, also dropped this comment: "What a beautiful picture!"

Meanwhile, here are some other glimpses of Renee, which are windows to her true self:

Sushmita Sen shares a magical bond with her daughters Renee and Alisah. Earlier this year, Renee Sen participated in an interactive session with fans on Instagram and trended a great deal for her heart-warming answer when asked about her "real mother." Responding to a fan who asked: "Do you know who your real mother is?" Renee, along with the red heart, replied in these words: "I'm born to my mother's heart. This is as real as it gets." Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010.

Renee Sen made her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi by director Kabeer Khurana, which release last year. Renee made a promising acting debut with her performance as a teenage rebel, struggling to deal with her parents during the lockdown.