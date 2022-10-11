What Rashmika Mandanna Posted Before Signing Off From Her Maldives Vacation

Rashmika Mandanna shared this picture. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna jetted off to the Maldives for a quick vacation, and now she has dropped her last post on Instagram saying "goodbye" to the island nation. The Goodbye actress shared a happy picture in which she can be seen in a floral print thigh-high slit dress while in the background, we can see a beautiful view. She completed her look with hoop earrings and sunglasses. In the caption, she wrote, "Much needed get away comes to an end, can't believe I have to say goodbye to this place!"

Here have a look:

Rashmika Mandanna has also shared a video of herself on her Instagram stories and captioned it as "I actually look like my granny searching for lost sunglasses."

Here have a look:

She also shared a picture of the sunset and wrote, "Will miss this for sure". Check out the post below:

On Monday, Rashmika Mandanna shared a picture of herself posing for the camera and wrote, "And posing has become a part of my life.. but it's ok.. if I should pose to look pretty for you all I don't mind!" Check out the post below:

Here have a look at more pictures from her Maldives diary:

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The movie marked her debut in Hindi cinema. The actress made her acting debut with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party and has worked in several hit movies, including Pushpa: The Rise, Anjani Putra, Geetha Govindam and Sita Ramam. Next, she will be seen in Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay and Pushpa 2, co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil.