What Priyanka Chopra's Rumoured Fiance Nick Jonas Said When Congratulated On Engagement

"Thanks," was Nick Jonas' response when congratulated for his rumoured engagement to actress Priyanka Chopra. Yes, you read that right. US Weekly reports that at an event in New York, when a fan congratulated Nick, he responded, "Thanks man!" Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, just make it official guys. Two weeks ago, when Priyanka dropped out of Salman Khan's Bharat, for a 'very special reason,' it was believed that she might have quit the film to marry Nick Jonas. Later, several international websites reported that the duo are already engaged. Though not officially confirmed, there have been several instances that Priyanka and Nick are dating; one being Nick's response to the said engagement.

Moreover, Nick opened to Cosmopolitan about having a family and kids. "Having a family of my own is the goal," he said. Nick's friend John Varvatos added, "He is great with kids. He's like a magnet to them. They latch right on. It's amazing. He's great."

Asked about his plans to have kids, he told Cosmopolitan, "I am not sure of the exact timeline. But, I need to give my nieces cousins at some point."

Meanwhile, in previous interviews, Priyanka had also admitted that she is 'super romantic' and 'wants to get married.' "I don't think marriage makes you smaller or bigger or more feminist or not. Feminism basically is women saying give us our own choices without judging us. That's all it is. It's not about berating someone. It's not about proving a point. I totally would love to get married," she told ETonline.

Priyanka, back in India, has not yet responded to her rumoured engagement to Nick Jonas. But she told the press, "My entire life, especially my personal life. Everything about me is not for public consumption. 90 per cent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 per cent of it is for me. I am a girl and I have the right to keep that to myself," news agency IANS reported.

She also appeared to have removed a ring, which the Internet believes is her engagement ring, when she landed in Delhi earlier this week.

Nick had reportedly proposed to Priyanka on her birthday in London. They are apparently looking forward for a wedding in September.