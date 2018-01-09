What Prabhas Said After Watching Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie Trailer The Bhaagamathie trailer is also a reflection of "true hardwork and sheer dedication," says Anushka Shetty's Baahubali co-star Prabhas

Share EMAIL PRINT Anushka Shetty in a still from Bhaagamathie trailer (courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights The Bhaagamathie trailer released on Monday Prabhas watched it and said it's a reflection of "true hardwork" Bhaagamathie will hit screens on Republic Day Bhaagamathie trailer is also a reflection of "true hardwork and sheer dedication," says Anushka Shetty's Baahubali co-star Prabhas. The 38-year-old actor watched the trailer as soon as it released on Monday and shared an adorable note for his co-star and the film's team: "Good luck Sweety, Ashok and the entire team of UV Creations for Bhaagamathie..." wrote Prabhas as he shared the trailer on his Facebook page. Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, best known for their starring roles in S S Rajamouli's two-part epic series, are family friends, actually.



Here's what Prabhas said after watching the Bhaagamathie trailer:







It's been for a while that the gossip mills have been churning out dating rumours about Prabhas and Anushka Shetty on and off, prompting Prabhas to



Prabhas and Anushka first co-starred in 2009's Telugu movie Billa and have also shared screen space in 2013's Telugu action drama Mirchi.



The Bhaagamathie trailer is not really for the faint hearted and here's something to give you an idea of its level of being scary - certain parts of it will remind you of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa.



Directed by G Ashok, the trilingual film will release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam and the cast also includes names like Jayaram, Unni Mukundan and Aadhi Pinisetty while Tabu also reportedly stars in the film. Bhaagamathie will hit screens on Republic Day.



Trilingual action thriller Saaho is Prabhas' next film, in which he co-stars with Shraddha Kapoor.





Have you watched Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie trailer ? If not, please do because it's crazy awesome and pretty scary. Thetrailer is also a reflection of "true hardwork and sheer dedication," says Anushka Shetty'sco-star Prabhas. The 38-year-old actor watched the trailer as soon as it released on Monday and shared an adorable note for his co-star and the film's team: "Good luck Sweety, Ashok and the entire team of UV Creations for Bhaagamathie..." wrote Prabhas as he shared the trailer on his Facebook page. Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, best known for their starring roles in S S Rajamouli's two-part epic series, are family friends, actually.Here's what Prabhas said after watching thetrailer:It's been for a while that the gossip mills have been churning out dating rumours about Prabhas and Anushka Shetty on and off, prompting Prabhas to address such speculation in an interview last year . "Anushka and I had decided that we'll never let dating rumours about us do the rounds. We are family friends for 9 years. We are good friends. We know each other for years," he told Navbharat Times Prabhas and Anushka first co-starred in 2009's Telugu movieand have also shared screen space in 2013's Telugu action dramaThetrailer is not really for the faint hearted and here's something to give you an idea of its level of being scary - certain parts of it will remind you of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's Directed by G Ashok, the trilingual film will release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam and the cast also includes names like Jayaram, Unni Mukundan and Aadhi Pinisetty while Tabu also reportedly stars in the film.will hit screens on Republic Day.Trilingual action thrilleris Prabhas' next film, in which he co-stars with Shraddha Kapoor.