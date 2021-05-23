What Mandira Bedi Wrote After Getting Her Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Mandira Bedi shared this collage. (courtesy mandirabedi)

Mandira Bedi is fully vaccinated and she shared pictures from the vaccination on her Instagram profile on Sunday afternoon. In the picture collage shared by the 49-year-old actress on social media, she can be seen getting her COVID-19 vaccine shots. In the first picture, the actress can be seen sans a mask, for which she was criticised by a few Instagram users in the comments section of her post. In the second photograph, the actress can be seen adhering to all the safety norms - she can be seen wearing two masks. Sharing the picture collage on Instagram, Mandira Bedi wrote: "Done and done. Vaccinate to fight this."

The vaccination drive for people from the age group 45 and above began from April. The nationwide vaccination drive started in January 16 with healthcare and frontline workers getting vaccinated in the first phase. The third and largest phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people in 18-45 age group began in May. So far, stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Sonu Sood, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Dharmendra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Mohanlal, , Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Sonakshi Sinha, Pulkit Samrat, among others have been vaccinated.

Coming back to Mandira Bedi, the actress got married to Raj Kaushal in February, 1999. They welcomed their son Vir in 2011. In terms of work, she has featured in popular television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She was last seen in the multilingual 2019 thriller drama Saaho, which starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.