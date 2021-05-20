Mandira Bedi Does 10-20 Handstands Every Day. You? 'No Pressure'

Mandira Bedi in a still from her video (courtesy mandirabedi)

A new day means a new work out post from Mandira Bedi. The 49-year-old actress shared yet another glimpse of her exercise routine on Instagram and all we can say is wow. In the video, Mandira Bedi can be seen doing quick handstands in sets of 10 - well, that's just part of her daily fitness routine. In the caption, she wrote: "My #10 a day! A part of my routine every day. Sometimes 10, sometimes 20." But this is not perfection yet for the fitness enthusiast, who said, she hopes to shoot another video of her doing a nice and long handstand someday: "And some day I will do a nice long one. With no wall. But no hurry. No pressure! Oh and I sped these up, only so as not to get into IGTV," she wrote.

Take a look at Mandira Bedi acing handstands like a pro here. That's just a regular Thursday for Mandira Bedi.

On Tuesday, she opted for backbends. Her workout venue - the bathroom. "Increase oxygen levels, lower your stress levels, strengthen your back and shoulders and open your heart out with a backbend," she wrote. "I want to raise your spirits," she wrote in a hashtag.

Here's when Mandira Bedi was spotted "Banking on planking it."

In one of her recent posts, Mandira Bedi said working out is an expression of one's mood: It's ok not to be ok. Work out when you can. Take the space when you need it. Savour the moments when you may feel upbeat and strong. Whatever you are feeling is real."

In terms of work, Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads.