One Year On, Mandira Bedi Is Still Running In Infinity Loops In Her Living Room

Actress Mandira Bedi, who is known for being a fitness enthusiast, pointed out in an Instagram post that nothing much has changed in a year. As India battles the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, partial lockdown has been imposed in several states, including Maharashtra. Just like last year, gyms are shut in Mumbai this year too, which means Mandira Bedi is still working out at home. "One year on and I'm still running in a figure of eight, in my living room! Or should I say in the shape of eternity! And they say the only constant is change. Only difference today, is I have a new audience in my flummoxed little daughter," she captioned a video of herself. Mandira Bedi adopted Tara in July last year, who is just four years old.

Encouraging her Instafam to stay optimistic, Mandira wrote: "But then let's all just sing Lalala, exercise when we can and hope for things to turn for the better, sooner than soon!" She also shared a glimpse of her workout routine: "My work out of the day today was a one hour run on the living room, followed by 10 wall supported handstands and 50 not so great push ups."

In terms of work, Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads.