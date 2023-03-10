Thanks To Rana Naidu, Uorfi Javed's 'Crazy Stalker' Now Calls Her 'Didi.' See ROFL Post

Uorfi Javed in a still from the video. (courtesy: urf7i)

Did you know Uorfi Javed had to deal with a “crazy stalker” who was pressuring her to marry him? The fashionista herself revealed this in her latest Instagram post. However, the person who came to her rescue made sure that the stalker learnt his lesson. In Uorfi's words, the man named Rana Naidu (Rana Daggubati's fictional character in Netflix's series of the same name) “can solve any problem.” He did the same for Uorfi and the next time she met the stalker, he addressed her as “didi (sister).” She narrated the whole incident in a video, “Guys, you will never believe this but mera na ek bahot crazy sa stalker tha kuch hafto se (I had a crazy stalker for the last few weeks). Aur agar Rana (Naidu) nahi hota na toh I would probably had to marry the guy…I don't know.”

“Mujhe toh pehle laga tha ke vo fashion ka shaukeen hai (initially, I thought the man was a fashion enthusiast) …his outfit really caught my eyes and I even complimented him. Uske baad (after that) he was showing up everywhere. Kuch time tak aisa chala. Paps ke bich dikhta rehta (it continued for some time. I used to spot him among paps). And then he started sending me these weird messages, notes ki Uorfi mujhse shadi karlo warna main ye karlunga vo karlunga (he started sending me weird messages and notes, asking me to marry him). I was already so spooked by the stalking,” added Uorfi Javed in the video.

She continued, “Bas fir kya. I called up the guy jo ki koi bhi problem solve kar sakta hai (I called up the guy who can solve any problem). Rana Naidu. Aur Rana se baat karne ke baad na, wo aadmi agle event pe jab mila, mujhse Uorfi didi kar ke baat kar raha tha hath jod ke (after talking to Rana Naidu, the guy met me at an event and started calling me Uorfi didi with folded hands). Usne kasam bhi le li ki wo Kabhi shaadi nhi krega (he even took an oath that he would never get married. Jab wo chal bhi raha tha, langda raha tha. Maine khud dekha. Meri toh problem sort ho gayi (he was walking like he had been thrashed. I saw it myself. My problem was sorted).”

Uorfi Javed's fun post was for Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati's family drama Rana Naidu. Rana Daggubati plays the titular role, a man who cleans up the dirty secrets and fixes the problems of celebrities in Mumbai. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.