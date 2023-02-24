To 'DIY Queen' Uorfi Javed, An Endorsement From Celebrity Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania

Uorfi from a photoshoot.( courtesy: anaitashroffadajania)

Hate her, love her but you can not ignore the fact that Uorfi Javed is a fashionista. Now, she has finally got an opportunity to be a “cover girl” for a fashion magazine. Uorfi also got a shout-out from Bollywood's renowned stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who has “long admired her love for fashion and tenacity to follow her passion.” She has curated some of many “custom DIY looks” for Uorfi's photoshoot. Sharing a photo of the social media sensation wearing a toile gown with stickers all over it on Friday, Anaita wrote: “What better than a custom DIY look for the undisputed queen of DIY Uorfi Javed! I've long admired her love for fashion and her tenacity to follow her passion. It broke my heart when designers refused to dress her, but undeterred she set up her own workshop and created her interpretations daily! Fashion is for everyone. I promised you this day would come, covergirl Uorfi!”

“Today for Dirty Magazine, she wears some of the most creative labels, custom-made for her. I'm sure more will follow! [red heart icon] For this look it's a toile (where all the magic begins) and stickers! #diybaby,” added Anaita Shroff Adajania and thanked the other members of the project for “letting [her] be a small piece of this giant project. “Dream team make dreams come true [red heart icon],” she wrote.

Reacting to Anaita Shroff Adajania's post, Uorfi Javed dropped a comment filled with gratitude. “Thank you so much Anaita. You're the sweetest,” wrote Uorfi. Actress Dia Mirza wrote, “Love this,” with a red heart icon. Actress Amruta Khanvilkar called it “amazing.”

See Anaita Shroff Adajania's shout-out to Uorfi Javed:

Uorfi Javed, too, shared many BTS photos and videos from her magazine photoshoot. She bleached her hair and eyebrows for her special project.

Uorfi Javed has always been in the limelight for her bold and unique sartorial choices. Her Instagram timeline is a testament to her growing popularity. But not many supported her idea of fashion and designed clothes for her, because of which she started designing and creating her own outfits. In a recent post, Uorfi thanked designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for making her “feel all the more empowered.” She wrote: “I am thrilled to be dressed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are masters of what they do and have made me feel all the more empowered with their acceptance of who I am. No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own. Abu Sandeep have changed that for me.”

Uorfi Javed rose to popularity after appearing as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT.