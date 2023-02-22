Uorfi Javed Made Her Own Clothes Because Designers Wouldn't Give Her Any - Until Abu-Sandeep

Uorfi Javed shared this image. (courtesy: urf7i)

Uorfi Javed made a lot of noise, and for all the right reasons, when she showed up in a beautiful ensemble by ace designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The Bigg Boss OTT sensation, known for her out-of-the-box outfit ideas, picked a hand-embroidered silk tulle saree. In the picture shared on Instagram, Uorfi looks stunning in the shimmery golden number. Uorfi has also thanked the designers for changing things for her. Uorfi, in her caption, wrote, “I am thrilled to be dressed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are masters of what they do and have made me feel all the more empowered with their acceptance of who I am.” For the designer duo, Uorfi added, “No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have changed that for me.” Actress Sakshi Dwivedi was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She wrote, “Beautiful” along with a red heart emoji. Her Instafam too have flooded the comments section with fire and heart-eye emojis.

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla have also shared some pictures of Uorfi Javed on Instagram. The caption read, “Love her or hate her, you cannot ignore her.”

Before this, Uorfi Javed walked the ramp for the fashion label Arshi Singhal at Gurugram International Couture Week (GICW), last month. Sharing a video of her debut wrap walk, Uorfi wrote, “So here is my first-ever ramp walk for Label Arshi Singhal with designer Arshi Singhal at GICW 3.0.”

Remember when Uorfi Javed made a dress out of a garbage bag and claimed that she “could literally wear this to a red carpet event”? She also shared a video on Instagram. It opens with Uorfi holding a garbage bag. The text attached to the frame read, “So when I was in Bigg Boss I made an outfit out of a dustbin bag, let's repeat history but better.” Take a look:

Uorfi Javed was recently seen in the reality show SplitsVilla 14.