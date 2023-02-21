Actor Uorfi Javed Alleges Uber Driver Vanished With Her Luggage, Company Responds

Uber India Support also reacted to the tweet

TV actress and social media influencer Uorfi Javed on Tuesday took to Twitter to share her experience with an Uber driver in Delhi. In a tweet, she alleged that the driver vanished with her luggage while she stopped to have lunch, and refused to come back after she called him. When her male friend intervened, the driver finally returned after an hour, and he turned out to be “completely drunk”.

Ms Javed also shared the details of the driver and the ride, which cost her over Rs 2000.

In a tweet, she wrote, ''Had the worst experience with @UberINSupport @Uber in delhi,booked a cab for 6 hours,on my way to airport stopped to have lunch, the driver vanished with my luggage in the car. After interference from my male friend the driver came back completely drunk after 1 hour

@Uber_India.''

Check out the tweet here:

Had the worst experience with @UberINSupport@Uber in delhi,booked a cab for 6 hours,on my way to airport stopped to have lunch, the driver vanished with my luggage in the car. After interference from my male friend the driver came back completely drunk after 1 hour @Uber_Indiapic.twitter.com/KhaT05rsMQ — Uorfi (@uorfi_) February 21, 2023

Meanwhile, on Instagram Stories too, she tagged the company in her video and urged them to make Uber in Delhi safer for girls. She wrote, “Uber India please do something for the safety of us girls! Had the worst experience today. Like the driver vanished with my luggage and came back two hours later.”

The social media influencer posted the tweet 5 hours ago and so far it has amassed over 34,000 views on Twitter. Many sympathised with her, while others called for strict action against unruly Uber drivers.

One user wrote, ''Sorry that u had to go through this. Hope you're better now.'' Another commented, ''Horrific, horrendous, horrible to say the least!'' The third one said, “That's why auto are best next time book auto.”

Uber India Support also reacted to the tweet and responded. They wrote, ''Hey, we've escalated this issue to our concerned team. A member of our safety team will get in touch with you at the earliest. Appreciate your time and patience.''

Uorfi Javed is best known for her eclectic fashion choices. She has appeared on shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa, Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Uorfi Javed has also participated in Voot's reality show Bigg Boss OTT and Splitsvilla.