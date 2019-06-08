What Katrina Kaif Told Shahid Kapoor After They Were Spotted Twinning Accidentally

Katrina Kaif and Shahid Kapoor shared their pictures on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Katrina and Shahid were spotted twinning accidentally The stars are busy promoting their respective films Katrina's 'Bharat' released on June 5

Katrina Kaif and Shahid Kapoor, who are busy promoting their respective films Bharat and Kabir Singh, were spotted in a case of accidental twinning recently. The actress recently added a picture of her latest look for the promotional event of the film to her Instagram diaries and in that photo, she can be seen dressed in a white striped pantsuit. However, much to our surprise, Shahid Kapoor also posted a picture of himself wearing a lookalike pantsuit and the Padmaavat actor didn't stop there. He added a pinch of humour to his post by thanking Katrina Kaif for the outfit. Reacting to his sarcasm, Katrina Kaif dropped an epic comment on his post. "Yeh twinning," she wrote.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif and Shahid Kapoor's posts here:

Here's what Katrina commented on Shahid's post:

Katrina Kaif's is busy promoting her film Bharat. Bharat, which released on June 5, had a blockbuster opening and is ready to join the Rs 100 crore-plus club over the weekend. In its three-day collection after its release, the film earned Rs 95 crore at the theatres across India. On crossing the Rs 100 crore-benchmark, Bharat will become Salman Khan's 14th Rs 100 crore film. In the period film, Katrian Kaif is romantically paired opposite Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor awaits the release of his upcoming film Kabir Singh, which will open in theatres on June 21. The actor is busy promoting his film, which also stars Kiara Advani in lead role. Kabir Singh is the remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, which featured Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Vanga.