What Kareena Kapoor Wrote On Her Manager Poonam Damania's Birthday: 'You And Me Together Forever'

Kareena Kapoor with her manager Poonam Damania. (Image courtesy: @kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor's manager Poonam Damania turned a year older today. Kareena has wished Poonam a happy birthday on the occasion. On Wednesday, the actress posted a throwback picture of herself with her manager on Instagram and wrote a sweet caption along with it. In the picture, the actress can be seen posing with Poonam for the camera. Both of them are smiling in the frame. Going by the post, it seems that the picture was clicked during their get-together evening. Kareena, who shares a close bond with Poonam, called her "Poonie" in the post as she wished her on the occasion.

Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday, Poonie. You and me together forever. Celebrations soon... till then, stay safe, stay well and know that I love you...

Poonam reacted to her post. She commented, "My darling Bebo, I love you to the moon and back...we will always be together... onwards and upwards always I miss you.

See Kareena's post here:

Last year too, Kareena had shared a birthday-special post for her manager Poonam Damania on Instagram. The Angrezi Medium actress posted a throwback picture of herself with her manager from their snowy vacation. Wishing Poonam a happy birthday, Kareena wrote, "Here's to always standing by each other... during every photo session! Happy birthday, Poonie! #TogetherAlways."

Take a look at her post here:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is frequently featured on Poonam's Instagram handle. In November last year, Poonam had shared a few pictures with Kareena on the platform a few days before Diwali. The series also featured Kareena's mom Babita Kapoor and fashion designer Masaba Gupta. All of them got together for a mini celebration on the occasion. In the pictures, Kareena, who was pregnant with her second child back then, can be seen showing off her baby bump.

We are talking about this post.

See a few more posts featuring Kareena on her Instagram handle.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in film Angrezi Medium in 2020. The movie featured Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan as leads. Kareena has an upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha coming up in which she will be paired opposite Aamir Khan.